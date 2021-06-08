Time to celebrate with a Slice of Shoreview

After being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Slice of Shoreview festival is coming back this summer with three days of fun for all generations.
The festival is July 23-25 at Island Lake County Park, 3611 Victoria Street N., in Shoreview.
According to Jacci Krebsbach, board chair of the Slice of Shoreview committee, organizers are still looking for art vendors and need sponsors. She noted the registration deadline has been extended until July 1. “Admission is free, parking is free, and we have a lot of free activities. We rely on our sponsors to help pay for those,” she said. “One of the things that sets us apart from other festivals is that we offer a free shuttle service,” she added.
People can park in the Deluxe Corporation parking lot and take the free shuttle to Island Lake County Park. The Edina Realty north suburban office in North Oaks is underwriting the cost of the shuttles and agents from the Pam and Ally Wilson team —Brad Pitlick, Perry and Helen Nelson —will be driving the shuttles all weekend long.
“That’s amazing, because sometimes people don’t want to come to an event because it’s too far to walk. We don’t call it a senior shuttle, and there’s no tipping. It’s for anyone who wishes to use it,” Krebsbach said. “It’s really something that’s great for this event.”
There will be a carnival, petting zoo, food vendors and free activities for young people, including face painting and art activities.
Three bands are scheduled to perform:
• Bad Girlfriends will perform on the stage Friday night from 6:30 to 10 p.m. They play a high energy mix of classic and current rock, country and pop.
• The Surf Riders will perform on Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m.
• Power of 10 bring the freshness of Bruno Mars, the passion of Stevie Wonder, the electricity of Michael Jackson and the power of Otis Redding. They’ll take the main stage from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday night.
On Saturday, the annual parade will take place; on Sunday, there will be a car show with a car parade. People can vote for their favorite car.
Rotary will host a fundraiser where people can play bingo for a nominal fee, and there will be a hymn sing led by Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church. Also, there will be a fireworks show on both Friday and Saturday nights.
Krebsbach noted that the Slice of Shoreview is an alcohol-free event, so there is no beer tent for fundraising, one of the reasons why the event is dependent on sponsors.
“Because it is an alcohol-free event, it’s a safe event. The Ramsey County Sheriff people love to work our event because it’s safe. Multigenerations love to come, because they don’t mind staying until 10 or 11 o’clock at night for the fireworks because they know it will be safe,” Krebsbach said. “If there were alcohol, we would lose the oldest and the youngest of the attendees, and you wouldn't have a ‘Slice of Shoreview’ with everybody represented.”
The event is put on entirely by a committee of nine volunteers. Krebsbach has been on the committee for 30 years.
“Six of the volunteers have been with me for over 15 years, and for a volunteer committee, that is amazing,” she said. “We really try to look at all generations and all age groups and what they would like to see if they came to the festival. We want people to feel comfortable and we want it to represent them. It’s not about us (the committee), it’s about the community.”
The committee is currently looking for volunteers for this summer’s festival to assist in the information booth, help with setup and cleanup, and to help with the parade. Krebsbach said all volunteers are welcome and get a free T-shirt.
“I always say that coming to the Slice of Shoreview is like being in a small town for the weekend.” she said.
