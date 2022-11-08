It was a full house at a recent Shoreview City Council meeting when The Bluffs proposed project was on the agenda.
The agenda included a resolution adopting the record of decision for the project’s environmental assessment worksheet (EAW) and addressing whether there is a need for an environmental impact statement (EIS).
“The existing site was formerly owned by the Union Gospel Mission and includes several buildings of various ages that were built and utilized for their mission work,” said Niki Hill, assistant community development director. “The proposed EAW reviewed the highest-density scenario presented by the developer, consisting of 179 total residential units, including 160 apartment units and 19 single-family homes.”
During citizen comments, attorney and Shoreview resident JoAnn Toth said the city has no authority to proceed with The Bluffs project since the developer withdrew his application.
“The city lacks authority and jurisdiction to proceed at this point, since Tycon withdrew its development proposal based on the DNR (Department of Natural Resources) comments,” Toth said. “This is our chance as members of the public to voice our opinion, and the city staff has met quite often with Tycon, as one would expect. We’re paying taxes, they’re not. Us taxpayers have one opportunity to comment, and I’m just asking for a little more than three minutes.”
Mayor Sandy Martin noted that three minutes is the rule, and topics discussed during citizen comments should not be items that are on the agenda.
“We are not trying to close out public comment,” Martin said. “Believe me, you are going to have more than adequate opportunities to make your case as this proposal goes forward.”
“There’s no discussion if this a great project or a bad project or the pros and cons of each,” City Attorney Joe Kelly said. “Whatever the status of a proposal to the city regarding zoning changes or any zoning application is not in front of the city. What is in front of the city is an EAW, that pursuant to Chapter 44-10 of the administrative rules was published as a proposed project in the EQB Monitor.”
Hill said the EAW process and action does not grant development approval or take the place of required development applications or city approvals. The developer will be required to go through the city development review and approval process if it chooses to move forward.
“The EAW is basically setting what we believe to be the maximum development scenario that the developer will be pursuing, and anything beyond that would require a new EAW,” said Tom Simonson, assistant city manager and director of community development. “The developer simply withdrew their application because of some of the uncertainty with the DNR as to what they will allow.”
Martin clarified the action requested of the council during the Oct. 17 City Council meeting.
“The purpose of going through an EAW is to thoroughly review, identify and assess the potential for environmental effects of a project proposal. The only decision that is being considered tonight is whether there is a need for an environmental impact statement (EIS).”
According to the EAW, during the 30-day comment period, the city of Shoreview received four written comments from the following agencies:
• Metropolitan Council
• Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR)
• Office of the State Archaeologist (OSA)
•State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO)
The city also received an additional 12 written comments from the public.
Martin said the city received several letters the day of the council meeting from Eco Foresight Environmental Consulting on behalf of some residents, and two personal emails.
“Those are being made part of the public record for this council even though they are outside of the 30-day comment period,” Martin said. “Most of the issues you raised are very important to this development. But those are going to be mitigated and dealt with and revised as part of the development process as we move forward.”
The City Council approved the resolution adopting the record of decision for the EAW for The Bluffs redevelopment project and finding of a negative declaration that the project as proposed does not have the potential for significant environmental effects that would require the need for an EIS.
“As a council and staff, we know there are a lot of concerns among the neighborhood and from residents about how this very unique 18-acre parcel is redeveloped, and especially how it might impact Snail Lake and the overall environment,” Martin said.
To read the EAW findings of facts and record of decision, go to https://bit.ly/3ST2GxR.
In other action, the council:
• Approved the abatement of refuse and debris at a property on Milton Street North.
• Approved the planned unit development development stage application for Scannell Properties at the former Deluxe Corp. site.
The next Shoreview City Council meeting is at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, in council chambers at City Hall, 4600 Victoria St. N., in Shoreview.
