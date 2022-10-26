Press Publications recently interviewed former Shoreview resident Minda Gomez about her book, “The Arctic Quest.” This is Gomez’s second middle-grade children’s book. Her first book, “The Secret Door,” was published in September 2021. She worked together with her husband to carefully translate it into Spanish, and released “La puerta secreta” in December 2021. Copies of the book have been distributed to multiple children in Mexico, Puerto Rico and Guatemala, as well as many Spanish-speaking children in the U.S.

 

