Press Publications recently interviewed former Shoreview resident Minda Gomez about her book, “The Arctic Quest.” This is Gomez’s second middle-grade children’s book. Her first book, “The Secret Door,” was published in September 2021. She worked together with her husband to carefully translate it into Spanish, and released “La puerta secreta” in December 2021. Copies of the book have been distributed to multiple children in Mexico, Puerto Rico and Guatemala, as well as many Spanish-speaking children in the U.S.
Q: Tell us a little about yourself.
A: My name is Minda Gomez. I grew up in Shoreview and currently live with my husband Moisés and three spunky bilingual children in Spring Lake Park. We speak Spanish at home, and call our family “Mexi-gringo,” because we blend my husband’s Mexican culture with my Minnesotan culture. The characters in the Martinez Kids Adventures chapter book series are based on my own bicultural family.
Q: What inspired you to write this book?
A: As a child, it was my dream to be an author/illustrator. Since my career path led me into teaching multilingual learners, I have made it my mission to find quality multicultural books for my classroom and our home. It has been hard to find exciting books about bicultural kids, particularly chapter books, so it made sense to portray a family that shares my family’s cultural blend and speaks a mix of English and Spanish in a natural way.
“The Arctic Quest” is based on my family’s road trip to Mexico to celebrate Christmas with my husband’s family. I love the warmth of Mexican traditions and foods, especially around the holidays, and wanted to capture those moments in the book. So much of my writing is a reflection of my own life with a strong dose of magical realism.
Q: Provide a brief overview of the book.
A: Rico, Diego and Araceli Martinez are gearing up for a road trip to Mexico. Before they leave, their neighbor Don Toño gives them some special virtual reality sunglasses. While the children are riding in the van, the glasses transport them to the Arctic in the form of animals. Whether it is flying as a snowy owl or making polar bear friends, the kids have some memorable experiences and have to work together to solve their biggest challenge yet.
Q: What do you hope readers will gain from “The Arctic Quest?”
A: First of all, I hope that my books highlight the beauty of embracing our family roots. If we have the opportunity to learn another language and culture, this can enhance our lives and relationships.
In addition, throughout the story, the characters learn important social-emotional lessons about encouragement, responsibility, cooperation and perseverance. The book can be a launchpad to initiate family conversations.
Finally, the story is just plain fun, incorporating adventure and fantasy into a book that I would have loved to read as a child. It makes a great read-aloud and can be enjoyed by ages 4-12+.
Q: Who are your favorite authors?
A: I love the characters and whimsy of Gordon Korman, the cultural aspects of Monica Brown and the fantasy and lessons of C.S. Lewis. There’s also an undeniable influence from Stan and Jan Berenstain. They know how to tell stories with values incorporated!
Q: Where can Press readers find the book?
A: My website has links to purchase my book on Amazon and Barnes and Noble, but it is also available through other online booksellers. In addition, it is available at the Northtown Barnes and Noble and some local public libraries.
Q: Is this your first book?
A: In the fall of 2021, I released the first book in the Martinez Kids Adventures series, “The Secret Door.” This book introduces the Martinez family’s wonderful neighbors, Don Toño and Doña Rosa. In this story, the children step into an ordinary garden shed and are transformed into animals like squirrels, marine animals and spider monkeys. That book is also available in Spanish.
Q: Do you have any plans for future works?
A: Yes! I am currently working with my husband on the Spanish translation of “The Arctic Quest,” and I also have an outline for the next book in the series. I feel like the Martinez kids will keep growing with my own family as I explore other formats for my books.
Q: Anything else you would like to add?
A: I have found so much joy in the process of writing and illustrating my books, and love connecting with readers through school and community events. My childhood dream of becoming an author and illustrator of children’s books is coming true, and I am thrilled to be on this adventure!
People can follow me on social media at @martinezkidsadventures or check out my website at www.mindagomez.com.
