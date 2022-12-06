SHOREVIEW – A new beverage made right here in Minnesota is set to create a lot of buzz: clr!ty, a hemp-derived THC seltzer water. Sourced, processed, and bottled in-state, clr!ty is a product of Minnesota nicety from hemp seed to first sip.
With a fast-acting formulation of 5mg or 10mg of hemp-derived THC, partakers typically feel creative, relaxed, or sociable effects. Clr!ty can provide stress relief without the downsides of alcohol, including those nasty hangovers.
The approachable potency is perfect for anyone looking to dabble in THC drinks knowing it is a controlled and gradual dosage. So, whether you’re searching for relief and relaxation or creativity and amusement, clr!ty will help you “lose your worries, not your wits.”
“Minnesota is experiencing a cannabis revolution. The legalization of hemp-derived THC makes it possible for consumers to enjoy the multiple benefits THC offers. And, it allows small businesses like ours to expand our product line, leading to new and different opportunities,” clr!ty founder Scott O’Malley said.
O’Malley, of Shoreview, started making CBD products including brownies, cookies, powders, and teas in 2020, while also working to formulate beverages for the future
“We took our know-how and relationships with growers and processors to bring Minnesota-made beverages to the market once the omnibus health bill passed this spring,” he said.
The hemp-derived THC in clr!ty is processed from hemp plants grown by select Minnesota farmers in Dakota, Nicollet, and Martin counties. The crude oil is extracted from the hemp to isolate usable cannabinoids, processed to distillate, and processed again to nano-emulsion. The nano-emulsion process takes more time and expense but results in a better taste.
Unlike other THC beverages, clr!ty has zero carbs, zero sugar, and zero calories. It comes in four delicious, all-natural flavors including Mango, Blue Razzberry, and Black Cherry, all of which have 5mg of hemp-derived THC. The fourth flavor, Pink Lemonade, has 10mg.
In September 2022, clr!ty gained Minnesota state-wide distribution. It is available in over 400 on and off-premise locations across the state.
For more information on clr!ty or to locate the nearest retailer, visit seekclrty.com.
Follow on Facebook and Instagram: @seekclrty.
