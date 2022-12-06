Seltzer2.jpg
Contributed

SHOREVIEW – A new beverage made right here in Minnesota is set to create a lot of buzz: clr!ty, a hemp-derived THC seltzer water. Sourced, processed, and bottled in-state, clr!ty is a product of Minnesota nicety from hemp seed to first sip. 

With a fast-acting formulation of 5mg or 10mg of hemp-derived THC, partakers typically feel creative, relaxed, or sociable effects. Clr!ty can provide stress relief without the downsides of alcohol, including those nasty hangovers. 

