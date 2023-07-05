At the age of 16, Hanna Jorgenson was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a bone cancer. After 27 rounds of chemotherapy she was finally cancer-free. 

Now, at the age of 29, Jorgenson serves as an ambassador for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, an organization that works closely with leading pediatric oncologists to determine the most promising research to fund and that creates funding priorities to make the greatest impact for children with cancer. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.