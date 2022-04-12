Taste of Shoreview is back and ready to please the palate

The 12th annual Taste of Shoreview will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at the Shoreview Community Center.
Following rising COVID-19 concerns in mid-January, the show was rescheduled for April.
The Taste of Shoreview is put on by the Slice of Shoreview volunteer committee and sponsored by the Shoreview-Einhausen Sister City Association. The volunteer committee meets 11 months each year planning the Slice and Taste and is led by Board Chair Jacci Krebsbach.
Participating restaurants and vendors for this year’s Taste include — Winkin’ Rooster, Northern Soda, Tavern Grill, Honey Baked Ham, Dong Hae II Korean Grill and Sushi, Red Robin, Old Southern BBQ, Stonehouse Catering, Lakeridge Liquors, Big 10, Kowalski’s Market, SESCA, Lunds and Byerlys, Green Mill, Alexis Bailey, Big Wood Brewery, Chick-fil-a, White Bear Meadery and Cub Foods.
All attendees receive a free wine glass and appetizer tray. They will also receive a poker chip where they can vote for their favorite restaurant.
Krebsbach said the wine glasses and appetizer plates will be provided by Helen and Perry Nelson and Bethany Kostolnik from Edina Realty in North Oaks and the centerpieces will be from Lexington Floral.
Krebsbach said the Taste will have other fundraising opportunities throughout the night.
“We will have a wine wall with wine donated by agents from Edina Realty,” Krebsbach said. “We’ll also have a gift card wall where $20 will buy you an envelope with a gift card inside with a value of $25 and above and up to $200.”
There will also be a wine wagon filled with bottles of wine and people can buy tickets for one chance to win it for $5 or 5 tickets for $20.
“It’s a kid wagon and it’s filled with wine and if your number is drawn you win all the wine and the wagon,” Krebsbach said.
The Taste of Shoreview is a fundraiser for the Slice of Shoreview which will be held July 22-24 this summer.
“Since the pandemic, the Slice of Shoreview has lost some of its financial sponsorships and this a critical fundraiser for the continued success for the Slice because we don’t want to start charging admission to the Slice,” Krebsbach said.
Tickets are $25 each or two for $45. To order tickets online, go to https://www.sliceofshoreview.com/taste-of-shoreview/.
Editor Noelle Olson can be reached by emailing shoreviewnews@presspubs.com or calling 651-407-1229.
