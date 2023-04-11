Taste of Shoreview: A food fest and community fundraiser

The 13th annual Taste of Shoreview will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at the Shoreview Community Center. This year, the fundraiser for the Slice of Shoreview will be organized and hosted for the first time by the Shoreview Arden Hills Lions Club. As in the past years, it is sponsored by the Shoreview-Einhasen Sister City Association (SESCA), Einhasen, Hesse, Germany. Several area restaurants and businesses are participating and providing food, beverages and donations.
Deb Carpenter, one of the coordinators from the Lions Club, said, “Since the Lions Club’s mission is to serve the community, we agreed to host the event this year when approached by the City of Shoreview and have been working with the Slice of Shoreview committee. They have given us a lot of information on how it has operated in the past.”
The Lions Club group has taken over many of the roles, including the logistics of organizing the event, such as contacting vendors, requesting donations, selling tickets, advertising and setting up. She said most of the proceeds from the Taste of Shoreview go toward the fireworks during the Slice of Shoreview, which will be held July 22-24 this year.
Many area restaurants will serve food and drinks throughout the evening, and all attendees can vote for their favorite restaurant. They also receive a complimentary wine glass from the Lions Club.
Participating restaurants and vendors for this year’s Taste include Big 10, Big Wood Brewery, Green Mill of Shoreview, Honey Baked Ham, Mansetti’s Pizza & Pasta, Northern Soda Company, Jersey Mikes, Stonehouse Catering, Winkin’ Rooster, In Vino Veritas, Red Robin of Shoreview, Pacabelly’s Treat Shop, Lunds & Byerlys of White Bear Lake, Lakeridge Liquor, Old Southern BBQ, and Urban Edge Cuts.
Community organizations that will have a table include the Shoreview Community Foundation, Rotary Club of Shoreview and Arden Hills, and Shoreview Arden Hills Lions Club. Table centerpieces will be from Lexington Floral.
The food tasting is an excellent opportunity to check out the food and drink selections from area restaurants, including In Vino Veritas, a new wine bar in Shoreview, which is planning its soft opening at Taste. In addition to serving food, many of these restaurants have made donations such as gift cards and coupons, which will give attendees an opportunity to visit them later with friends and family.
Also, throughout the evening, there will be opportunities to bid for many of the items donated by area businesses during the live and silent auctions and through the raffles.
“It is a wonderful way to enjoy activities, extend it to another date night, or simply have fun with the family while supporting the community,” said Carpenter.
One exciting new item this year is a $600 curling package for eight donated by a local club, which includes lessons and apparel. “There is also a package we are putting together for a night at a Shoreview hotel as well as a theater package that can be fun for a family weekend,” Carpenter noted.
Here are details on other fundraising activities:
Wine wall: Wine is donated by Edina Realty North Oaks agents. Participants pay $10 and are guaranteed a bottle of wine with a value of $10 or more.
Gift wall: Participants pay $20 and chose a number corresponding to a gift card valued at $25 or more.
Bucket raffle: Participants purchase raffle tickets ($10 for 10 tickets or $20 for 25 tickets) and place them in a basket in front of the items they want to win. Winners are selected for each of the items in two selection rounds. The first drawing for the winners is at 6:30 p.m., and the second is at 7:30 p.m.
Party wagon: Participants purchase tickets ($5 for 1 ticket or $20 for 5 tickets) and the winning ticket, drawn at 7:30 p.m., receives the wagon and the beverages and snacks in the wagon.
The food tastings and live auction will take place in the Shoreview Room, while the silent auction and raffles will be located in the adjoining activity rooms.
