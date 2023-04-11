Taste of Shoreview: A food fest and community fundraiser

(From left) Jen Leach, member of Shoreview-Einhausen Sister City Association (SESCA), Slice of Shoreview Volunteer Committee Board Chair Jacci Krebsbach and John Connelly, president of the Twin Cities North Chamber of Commerce at a Taste of Shoreview fundraiser at the Shoreview Community Center.

 Contributed

The 13th annual Taste of Shoreview will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at the Shoreview Community Center. This year, the fundraiser for the Slice of Shoreview will be organized and hosted for the first time by the Shoreview Arden Hills Lions Club. As in the past years, it is sponsored by the Shoreview-Einhasen Sister City Association (SESCA), Einhasen, Hesse, Germany. Several area restaurants and businesses are participating and providing food, beverages and donations.

Deb Carpenter, one of the coordinators from the Lions Club, said, “Since the Lions Club’s mission is to serve the community, we agreed to host the event this year when approached by the City of Shoreview and have been working with the Slice of Shoreview committee. They have given us a lot of information on how it has operated in the past.”

