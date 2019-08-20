For 50 years, the North Suburban St. Paul Kiwanis Club has been making malts to raise funds for community and worldwide service projects for children.
The club has raised more than $2 million since it started a philanthropic malt shop at the State Fair in 1969, said club member and Shoreview resident Todd Levig. The malt shop started as a stand next to the old dairy building at the fair, which had moved to a southern location in 1968, according to a historical article in Focus News. Dick Bonde, then club member and dairy specialist at Land O’ Lakes, thought fairgoers should still be able to get a dairy product near Machinery Hill. The cost of a malt the club’s first year was 50 cents.
Today, you can find a $5 malt in a long brown building located between the 4-H Building and the Fine Arts Center. Over the years, the stand added a couple additions.
Last year, the club sold about 24,000 malts, said Ron Zuercher, a club member who lives in Shoreview. He’s been volunteering at the malt stand since 1983, and has only missed one summer of volunteering during that time. He puts malt in his coffee every morning during the State Fair.
The Kiwanis malts are high in butter fat content, Zuercher said. The club has its own recipe that Classic Mix makes for them each year.
The North Suburban Kiwanis Club has only about 25 members, but 200 shifts to fill, so the malt shop runs on volunteers with various connections to the club. Club member Rae Woodall, of Arden Hills, organizes all the shifts. “It’s work, but it’s fun,” she noted. She joined the club after volunteering at the malt stand in 1996.
Four generations of Levig’s family have volunteered at the malt shop since he joined the club in 1998. Levig’s 80-year-old mother Judy still washes the aprons early each morning. She pre-spots the aprons late in the night; it’s obvious which aprons were at the chocolate malt machines.
The malt shop has funded a wide variety of local and international projects over the years. The malt shop is the club’s main fundraiser. Last year, the malt shop grossed about $121,000; expenses are about half that. The club donates $5,000 to $10,000 to the international club each year, Zuercher said. This year, the project is focused on eliminating neonatal tetanus across the world.
Recent local support includes children’s interactive reading stands at the Shoreview Library and reading oasis centers at schools in Ramsey County. As part of the reading oasis program, the club also gave a book to students at the school to begin their own library.
One day at the State Fair, a boy from one of the schools told his dad he needed to buy a malt from the shop because the Kiwanis Club bought him a book, Levig remembered.
What do the volunteers do once the State Fair is over? “We come back and clean up,” Levig said. “Two weeks later, we hold a thank you event for the volunteers.”
The North Suburban Kiwanis Club began in 1958. The international club’s mission is to improve the lives of children around the world.
