The Suburban Ramsey Emergency Coalition is seeking grant proposals from nonprofit organizations serving residents within the Mounds View and Roseville School Districts. Grant proposals must address the immediate needs of the underserved and most vulnerable among us who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, the areas of focus for grants are food insecurity and housing instability for those at risk of eviction, foreclosure or homelessness.
A short letter of intent should be sent. Letters should outline the need, its size and duration, urgency, strategy to address and impact that a grant would have. For more information about eligibility and the complete application process, contact shoreviewcommunityfoundation@gmail.com. The coalition will continue to accept proposals as needs evolve and more donations are received.
The Suburban Ramsey Emergency Coalition is a unique partnership of local affiliates of all four major international service clubs (Rotary, Lions, Kiwanis and Optimists) and the Roseville Area Community Foundation and Shoreview Community Foundation. The coalition is working with the Suburban Ramsey Family Collaborative and Ramsey County Commissioners from the area. Additional information can be found at facebook.com/suburbanramseycoalition.
Contributions may be made at GiveMN.org at www.givemn.org/story/Suburbanramseycovid19responsefund. Checks may be made payable to “Suburban Ramsey COVID-19 Response Fund” and mailed to Shoreview Community Foundation, c/o Carol Mills, 5845 St. Albans Court, Shoreview, MN 55126. For more information, contact Kent Peterson at peterson751@msn.com or 651-353-3903.
