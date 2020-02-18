SHOREVIEW — Council meetings don’t typically draw a crowd, but it was standing room only at Shoreview City Hall on Feb. 3, as the Shoreview City Council honored students whose entries were selected as finalists for the “One Community of Many Colors” annual poster contest.
The contest, which typically coincides with Martin Luther King Day, is focused on celebrating diversity throughout the Shoreview community. It was established in 1994 by the Shoreview Human Rights Committee.
Julie Williams, committee co-chair, said that the purpose of the contest is “to encourage our young people to interact more freely and comfortably with those whom they view as different.” Fourth graders from area schools are encouraged to create a poster depicting people of different races and cultures engaged in a positive activity.
The committee selected 10 finalists and 10 honorable mentions. All 20 students were called up individually to receive a certificate presented by Mayor Sandy Martin as their poster was displayed in the background.
Martin said that the city council meeting in which the poster winners are recognized is her “favorite city council meeting of the year, and it has been for about 26 years.”
The top three finalists are as follows:
• 3rd place – Ruthie Peterson, Island Lake Elementary
• 2nd place – Sampada Agarwal, Turtle Lake Elementary
• 1st place – Liang Sorman, Island Lake Elementary
Martin thanked the students and their teachers for their participation in the annual contest and gave “a special thank you to our Human Rights Commission. They do spend an inordinate amount time on this competition,” she said. “I know that it means a great deal to the kids.”’
In other actions, the council:
• Appointed Charles Tyler to the Public Safety Committee for a two-year term expiring Jan. 31, 2022.
• Appointed Ashley Patel to the Human Rights Commission for a three-year term expiring Jan. 31, 2023.
• Appointed Sruthi Subramanian, Jennifer Olson and Claire Graupmann to the Environmental Quality Committee for three-year terms expiring Jan. 31, 2023.
The council’s Feb. 18 meeting fell after press time. It next meets at 7 p.m. March 2 at Shoreview City Hall, 4600 N. Victoria St.
Elizabeth Callen can be reached at shoreviewnews@presspubs.com.
