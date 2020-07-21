Student launches organization to aid restaurant, hospital workers

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the restaurant and health care industries especially hard. That’s why one local high school student has launched an initiative for residents to simultaneously help out people working in both fields.
Sruthi Subramanian is a rising senior at Mounds View High School. She is also the founder of the Twin Cities branch of the Meal Bridge, which was started in Atlanta. It has since grown to include branches in four other metro areas, including Minneapolis-St. Paul, throughout the country.
Meal Bridge serves as a bridge between restaurants and hospitals, Subramanian said.
“Basically, it’s a way for individuals in our community to support local restaurants and health care workers on the frontline,” she explained. “Through the Meal Bridge, individuals can select a restaurant of their choice and sign up for a specific hospital unit and date to donate the meal to. That meal can be breakfast, lunch or dinner.”
After hearing about the Atlanta-based organization, Subramanian reached out to the founder, also a high school student, for guidance. Shortly after, she launched a website and got to work.
Subramanian said her motivation to bring the Meal Bridge to the Twin Cities metro area simply came from a desire to make a difference.
“My aunt is an anesthesiologist, and she regularly called my mom and told her how much she and her colleagues were struggling during this time,” she said. “I think a meal donation means at least one thing we can take off their plate so it’s one less thing they have to worry about. Just simple things like that, to ease their stress and make things a little bit easier for health care workers right now.”
So far, the Meal Bridge has partnered with Children’s Hospital Minneapolis and Children’s Hospital St. Paul. To donate meals to staff members at either location, visit themealbridge.com/minneapolis, click to designate the hospital you would like to donate to, follow the instructions listed on the page, then pick a restaurant from the provided list and call to order the meals.
Restaurants interested in participating in the Meal Bridge, or hospitals with staff who wish to receive a donated meal, can contact twincitiesmealbridge@gmail.com. Subramanian said that through this process, she has learned that each hospital has a different approval process for food delivery. That means getting added to the Meal Bridge list can take some time, so she asks for patience—especially because right now, she’s running a solo operation.
For more information about the Meal Bridge, visit themealbridge.com.
