The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) will oversee the Main Street Covid Relief Grants Program, which began accepting applications Sept. 20.
The program was approved by the state Legislature and signed by Gov. Tim Walz in June. This program will make available $10,000 - $25,000 grants to Minnesotan-owned and -operated businesses that can demonstrate financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. A total of $64.2 million is available for grant applications selected for consideration through a computer-generated, randomized selection process.
Applicants that have not received assistance through previous relief programs will be prioritized for consideration. Previous programs include the Small Business Emergency Loan program, the Small Business Relief Grant Program, the Movie Theater and Convention Center Relief Grant program and the County Relief Grant program.
Applicants will receive a grant amount based on the number of full-time equivalent (FTEs) employees on staff.
•$10,000 – 6 FTEs or less.
•$15,000 – Between 7 and 49 FTEs
•$20,000 – Between 50 and 99 FTEs
•$25,000 – Between 100 and 200 FTEs
Applications will be reviewed and awards will be disbursed and administered by qualified local and regionally based nonprofit organizations. Grant funds received by individual businesses shall be used for working capital to support payroll expenses, rent, mortgage payments, utility bills and other similar expenses that occur or have occurred since March 12, 2020, in the regular course of business. These are grants; repayment will not be required.
For more information about the program, eligibility or to apply, visit https://mn.gov/deed/business/financing-business/deed-programs/emergency-programs/main-street.
