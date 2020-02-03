SHOREVIEW — It was a full house at the Shoreview Library last Tuesday evening for a town hall meeting with District 42 legislators.
Rep. Kelly Moller (DFL-Shoreview), Rep. Jamie Becker-Finn (DFL-Roseville) and Sen. Jason Isaacson (DFL-Shoreview) shared their priorities for the remainder of the legislative session, which reconvenes Feb. 11, and answered written questions from constituents about their stance on various issues.
From the rising cost of insulin to ranked-choice voting, topics discussed at the Jan. 28 town hall ran the gamut. The first question was on gerrymandering, which former State Representative Paul Gardner, who moderated the meeting, noted is a timely issue—district lines will be redrawn by the state Legislature in 2021 using data collected from this year's census.
Moller, Becker-Finn and Isaacson all expressed interest in having a nonpartisan committee, rather than the state Legislature, be put in charge of determining district boundaries. Isaacson referenced a bill he authored last year that would establish a redistricting commission to adopt congressional and legislative boundaries after each census. That bill, Senate File 2233, did not get a hearing in the Senate.
“I had bipartisan opposition on that issue, and that's been very frustrating. I like to tell my party that we don't get to be the good guys only when it's convenient; we have to be the good guys even when it's not,” Isaacson said. “Luckily, in Minnesota, we've had a good court system that's helped us out, so I'm confident we'll end up with something that's not horrible, but I'd love to see it (redistricting) done by a group of citizens that are engaged.”
Voter ID was also among the early issues raised. Senate Republicans plan to renew their push to require identification at the polls, which members of the DFL have widely criticized. In 2012, a proposed constitutional amendment to require identification at the polls failed by a margin of 52% to 46%.
All three legislators present at last week's town hall voiced their opposition to voter ID.
“Voter ID is a ridiculous idea that's based on a racist premise, and I absolutely, positively will oppose that 100%,” Isaacson said. “When put forth, it serves as a way to put folks who are in a tough spot, or not as privileged as a spot, to bar them from voting.”
Both Moller and Becker-Finn echoed that sentiment. Becker-Finn called the Republican push a “waste of time,” as Gov. Tim Walz (DFL) has already said that he would not sign such a bill into law. “I'm very against (voter ID). It's unnecessary, and it's just meant to divide us, and I don't think that's where we should be focusing our energy,” Becker-Finn said.
Environmentalism repeatedly came up as a priority for the upcoming legislative session. Moller said that environmental issues are “probably the number one thing I hear about.” She stressed the need for both local and state governments to take long-term environmental impacts into consideration when making decisions.
“We're seeing the effects of climate change around the world, with flooding and fires. It's too late; we have to start acting on this.” Moller said. “Really, (with) anything that's impacted by the environment, we need to be taking climate into account. It's not logical to make plans assuming things are going to be the way they've always been.”
Moller added that impacts on low-income communities and communities of color warrant their own consideration. “Those areas are most often hit by the effects of climate change first,” she said.
Another question about housing trends led to a lengthy discussion about the availability of affordable housing throughout the Twin Cities metro. Becker-Finn named affordable housing as among her top priorities for the upcoming session.
“We absolutely need more affordable housing,” she said. “It's hard, because we can only do so much at the state level. We really need folks to remain active in their own communities.”
Becker-Finn also said that she “has some hope” that legislation regarding affordable housing can move forward this year. "The governor and lieutenant governor have made this really a top priority. There's a lot of affordable housing dollars in their proposed bonding bill,” she said.
However, she also said that such progress is dependent on local support for affordable housing projects.
"One of the hardest issues in our regions (is) the Not-In-My-Backyard-Phenomenon ... You'll talk about affordable housing, and people will say 'That's a great idea, yep.' And then a proposal will come up, and the folks who live within a certain radius of that proposal don't want it there, and then it doesn't happen,” Becker-Finn said. “This is a great place to live. You guys all know that, but it's really hard for some families to find a place to live.”
Elizabeth Callen can be reached at 651-407-1229 or shoreviewnews@presspubs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.