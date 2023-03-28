Spring is here, and the city of Shoreview has many events coming up.
The Shoreview-Einhausen Sister City Association (SESCA) will hold its spring happy hour and new member welcome from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 14, at the German restaurant Black Forest Inn, in Minneapolis.
“They’re welcoming new members that have just joined, but it’s open to anyone,” City Council Member Cory Springhorn said.
Two days later, at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 16, the Shoreview Historical Society will hold its annual meeting at City Hall. Historian Paul Nelson will give a presentation about the history of the Lake Owasso Children’s Preventorium.
“That program is free and open to the public,” Springhorn said.
The Northeast Metro Climate Action Coalition will host an introduction to electric vehicles at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, at the Shoreview Ramsey County Library.
“If anybody’s interested in learning more about electric vehicles, they can do it right in our community,” Council Member John Doan said. “I think they’re going to have a couple of EVs on display in the parking lot so people can actually get in one, but I don’t know if they’ll let you drive them.”
Doan noted that the annual tree sale continues until Friday, April 14. “Each household may buy up to five trees and 10 shrubs at wholesale prices, and delivery is included in that wholesale price,” Doan said.
He also noted that the City Council discussed emerald ash borer, the pesky bug that is eating and killing ash trees in the city.
“For residents of Shoreview, we do have a program that helps to treat the emerald ash borer if you can catch it early enough,” Doan said. “And that’s a program that the city does at cost just for materials, and I’m happy to share with our community that it is available. Please contact the Shoreview Community Center or the Shoreview general number to ask for more information about that program, as it is going to kick off here starting in the spring.”
Mayor Sue Denkinger shared that construction on Lexington Avenue is scheduled to resume on April 17.
“Apparently there will be some work being done around the railroad crossing area, so there will be a period that Lexington Avenue will be closed at the crossing for one week,” Denkinger said. “Then Lexington will be back to single-lane closures. But the good news is that all of the work is scheduled to be done by mid-July. So hopefully, if things go according to plan, we’ll have to endure this for a little while longer, as well as the businesses.”
Denkinger also noted that farmer’s market season is right around the corner. “If anyone is interested or knows someone who would like to get involved as a vendor in the farmer’s market, they can go to the city website and apply for that now,” she said.
The next Shoreview City Council meeting is at 7 p.m. Monday, April 3, in council chambers at City Hall, 4600 Victoria St. N., in Shoreview.
