Sports fan pens book on collecting sports cards

Press Publications recently interviewed Shoreview resident Nick Pedersen, who recently published a book called “Sports Card Fanatic: A Beginner’s Guide to Collecting for Fun & Profit.” The book is for any aspiring sports card collector.
Q: Tell us a little about yourself.
A: Growing up, I collected sports cards. But I never imagined that, as an adult, they would still be a part of my life, providing both enjoyment and income and investment opportunities.
I became immersed in the sports card world beginning in elementary school. Each Christmas, my dad would give me the Topps complete baseball set, which contained all 660 cards of every MLB player for the upcoming baseball season.
While attending Mounds View High School, I grew out of cards and took a four-year hiatus from collecting. One day, I threw out all my childhood sports cards. To this day, it is my single biggest regret in my life. There were thousands of dollars’ worth of cards in those boxes, including Mike Trout and Giannis Antetokounmpo rookie cards.
During that time, nobody knew what was in store for the sports card market over the next decade. We didn’t view them as an asset to early retirement or investment. Even the most sought-after cards were worth only a couple of thousand dollars (unlike some today that are worth upwards of $50,000).
Q: What inspired you to write this book?
A: I am a lifelong sports card collector who started for just the love of the cards. But today, the sports card hobby has become an investment opportunity for me. I am building up my alternative investment portfolios through sports cards. My book provides important information for both beginners and long-time collectors.
Q: Provide a brief overview of the book.
A: “Sports Card Fanatic” shares the tips and tricks I have learned through research, talking to other collectors, and trial and error. Readers will learn the history of sports cards and the basics and terminology they need to succeed in the sports card world. I guide them through the process of finding cards and how to buy, grade and sell them. I also provide some predictions about the hobby. As new technology is introduced frequently, the sports card collecting community is just getting started.
Q: What do you hope readers will gain from “Sports Card Fanatic: A Beginner’s Guide to Collecting for Fun & Profit?”
A: Some readers may be interested in investment opportunities (money). Some are in it purely for the love of the hobby. And some fit into both categories. There are no right or wrong reasons to collect sports cards, just as there is no one correct way to collect them.
I want to educate collectors both old and new. Whether they are middle-aged guys with boxes of old baseball cards gathering dust in the basement or kids just starting out on their card-collecting journey, collectors of all ages and experience will benefit from this book.
Q: How do readers know if their old card collections are valuable?
A: Card sets were abundant and cheap back in the 1980s and 1990s. Print runs were huge. If you have boxes of these in your basement, they are likely not worth much, but you’ll have fun sorting through them and reliving memories. However, there are occasional gems that can be worth a lot.
I genuinely want to educate people so they can determine the worth of their collections and make smart decisions. I even offer phone, video and in-person assessments of collections for those who think their collection might have value. (See my website at www.minnygraphs.com for details.)
Q: Where is the sports card industry headed?
A: Most people may visualize the more traditional baseball, football or basketball cards when they think of sports cards. But it’s important to note that card genres such as UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) and F1 (Formula 1) racing continue to grow and evolve each year. Virtual sports cards have been increasing in popularity, and turning some sports cards into NFTs (non-fungible tokens).
If you are going to invest in something to make a profit, you need to be well educated about it. There is no right or wrong genre to collect, but you must be wise in your investments.
Q: Is this a good time to invest in sports cards?
A: The global sports card market is projected to grow from $14 billion in 2019 to $98 billion by 2027! It’s a great time to join the hobby. And when the value of cards dips low — just like the stock market — it’s time to buy low to get fabulous deals. Vintage cards can also be part of your “portfolio” for stable, long-term investments.
Q: Anything else you would like to add?
A: If you had a collection “back in the day,” and you’re now reentering the collecting world, you’ll find that many things have changed. Or, if you’re introducing sports cards to a younger family member, you might be shocked at the options and prices. Even if it’s been a while, you’ll find some things have stayed the same, but you also need to educate yourself on what’s new. My book is a fabulous beginner’s guide, and I hope it encourages others to join the fun.
Q: Where can Press readers find the book?
A: “Sports Card Fanatic” is available on Amazon or my website: www.minnygraphs.com.
— Noelle Olson
