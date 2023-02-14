Son of Holocaust survivors shares his story

Ken Engle shares the story of his parents who survived the Holocaust in recognition of International Holocaust Remembrance Day at the Shoreview Community Center.

 Noelle Olson | Press Publications

Ken Engel doesn’t use the word “Holocaust.”

“‘Holocaust’ originates from the ancient Greek word ‘holokauston’, which represented or recognized a sacred burnt offering, and I will tell you that there was nothing sacred about the approximately 6 million Jews who were murdered in World War II,” Engle said.

