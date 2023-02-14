Son of Holocaust survivors shares his story

Ken Engel doesn’t use the word “Holocaust.”
“‘Holocaust’ originates from the ancient Greek word ‘holokauston’, which represented or recognized a sacred burnt offering, and I will tell you that there was nothing sacred about the approximately 6 million Jews who were murdered in World War II,” Engle said.
The stories of Holocaust survivors transcend time and remind us of the constant need to be vigilant citizens and to stop injustice, prejudice and hatred wherever and whenever they occur.
Engle spoke at the Shoreview Community Center in recognition of International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
He is a member of the Speakers Bureau of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas/Tolerance Minnesota, the JCRC Middle East Speakers Bureau, and other platforms. He has trained thousands of survivors, children/grandchildren of survivors, community activists and lay members on how to effectively and comfortably share their stories.
There were approximately 9.5 million Jews who lived in Europe when Adolph Hitler came to power on Jan. 30, 1933.
Engle said soon after World War II ended on May 7, 1945, there were only 3 million Jews left in Europe.
“Nobody can comprehend 6 million people,” Engle said. “It’s difficult to visualize.”
The Germans created a hierarchy that worked its way to less desirable people until you got to the lowest category, which was the Jews. “And what that meant was if you were a Jew — it was defined by how many Jewish grandparents you had — the more hot water you would be in with the German state,” Engle said.
German law provided a three-step process to protect the German people from the Jews. These steps to isolate the Jewish people were as follows:
• Take away their right to an education and employment.
• Take away their right to live wherever they wanted to live (the Jews were isolated within a Jewish ghetto).
• Take away their right to live.
“You were marked for annihilation,” Engle said. “Hitler’s plan was to take over the entire world.”
Engle asked, “Why the Jews? Why did Hitler mark the Jews for annihilation?”
“Hitler’s reasoning for targeting the Jews was very clearly laid out in his autobiography, ‘Mein Kampf,’ which I encourage you to read,” he answered. “He said (without any demonstrated factual thought) that Jews demonstrated an ecological, genetic and dire threat to the German people.”
Engle’s father’s survivor story
Engle’s father, Michael, was the oldest of seven children. He in eastern Czechoslovakia in Munkács, a large and important Jewish community. It is now located in Ukraine (Mukačevo).
In March 1939, the Germans occupied Czechoslovakia. The Jewish population was transferred to an abandoned shoe factory outside of Munkács.
“Almost 15,000 Jews (including our dad) were stuffed into there, and they were required to sew uniforms for the German army and basically fend for their life as best as they could,” Engle said. “Our dad was 20 when it started, and (he) worked as a slave laborer for 4 1/2 years in Germany, Poland, Hungary and Austria building roads, digging in mines and working at factories. The Germans’ idea was to work every ounce out of the Jews and once they served their purpose, they would kill them as brutally as they possibly could.”
Michael was given leave once a year to go back and visit his family.
“The last time he saw his family was in December 1943, and whatever part of the shoe factory they were in, our dad gathered the family together and said, ‘Look, the war’s going to be over soon and they’re (the Germans) going to lose. And when they do, all of us remember to assemble back to our family home that was taken away from us and we’ll figure out the next steps.’”
That never happened.
Out of the 15,000 Jews that started work at the shoe factory, there were less than 11,000 left by March 15, 1944.
A group of trains was sent to the town square of Munkács, and all of the Jews that were left in the ghetto were lined up and led onto the trains.
“They were all shipped north, and our dad was not on that train,” Engle said. “Besides one younger brother, all 42 members of our dad’s family were on these trains that went to Auschwitz, and it took them almost 30 days to get there.”
They were lined up and told to bring their belongings (one suitcase per person). Then they were sent to take a shower. Each group was told to take their clothes off and hang them on a rack and after that, they would “take the next step.”
“Out of the 42 members of our dad’s family, only two members, two of our dad’s younger sisters, were selected to go to the left to go get their clothes,” Engle said. “It was April 15, 1944, when members of our dad’s family were murdered.”
At the time, Michael had no idea what had happened to his family. In 1945, Michael was sent to a concentration camp in Austria called Mauthausen. After he was liberated, he remembered what his father had told him, so he took a train back to Munkács to reunite with his family.
Engle said someone on the train asked his dad if he was a Jew, and he said, “yes.” Then they asked him why he would remain a Jew after everything that had happened to his people. After a long hesitation, Michael said, “After all of this, do you think I’m going to give it up now?”
Michael arrived back in Munkács on June 5, 1945.
“He went to the family home, which had been ransacked, and he waited there for 30 days and nobody shows up, ” Engle said.
Meanwhile, Engle’s mother, Cecilia, was liberated on April 15, 1945, and was sent to a hospital in Budapest. She was 22 years old.
“She weighed 58 pounds,” Engle said. “She was tattooed. Auschwitz was the only concentration or death camp run by the Germans where prisoners were tattooed, and her number was 84922. When she was taken to the hospital, our dad found her and stayed by her side for six months.”
The couple was sent to a former concentration camp and waited for approval to immigrate to the U.S. Engle’s mother had an aunt and uncle who lived in New York City. Those relatives agreed to sponsor them, which was the only way to get approval to immigrate.
“They were married in the camp, and had two children in September 1946,” Engle said. “They took a boat across the Atlantic. They arrived in New York on March 17, 1949 — St. Patrick’s Day. My dad got onto dry land and saw a bunch of people in a park having a wonderful time and almost every person was wearing a shamrock button. Our dad bought a shamrock button that day and wore it every St. Patrick’s Day until two days before his death on March 19, 2010.”
Engle said someone asked his dad why he wore that button, because St. Patrick’s Day isn’t a Jewish holiday. Michael had replied, “It was the best day of my life. It was the day I found my freedom.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.