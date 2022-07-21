The Slice of Shoreview volunteer committee is excited to welcome the community back to the festival this weekend, July 22-24, at Island Lake Park with great food, entertainment, new events and some family favorites.
Jacci Krebsbach, board chair of the Slice of Shoreview committee, said admission and parking is free, and there will be a lot of free activities.
Parking is located at the former Deluxe Corporation. Free shuttles will be offered and there will be five shuttle stops within the park.
The Slice annual parade will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday and begins at Victoria Street and County Road D and goes North to Island Lake Park. The parade ends at the entrance to Island Lake County Park. This year's Grand Marshals are the Ramsey County K-9.
There will be a K-9 demonstration from 12 to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the center shelter.
The Running of the Melon Balls, is back this year presented by the Shoreview/Arden Hills Lions Club. It will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday near the center pavilion.
People can watch as up to 1,200 “melon balls” roll down the hill and cross the finish line. The first 12 numbers win. Single ticket are $3 and five tickets for $10.
Cub Scout Pack 407, based out of Shoreview, will be teaming up with Mobile Archery at the Slice.
Cub Master Brett Harker said they will have an inflated booth that suspends balls in the air and people can shoot a foam tipped arrow to knock the balls down.
“We will also have individuals from the pack present to answer questions about enrollment/participation and a slideshow of different scouting activities,” Harker said.
Calvary Church will hold a worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, July 24 at the Slice of Shoreview main stage. Senior Pastor Shawn Winters will tackle the question, “Is there more to life than this?” The service will include music and testimonies of life change. Calvary Church will also host a tent so be sure to stop by and spin the prize wheel after the worship service.
The Lake Johanna Fire Department and Shoreview park maintenance personnel will once again have the popular slip n' slide so people can cool off in the summer heat. The fire department will also had an open house at the Slice from 12 to 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Fireworks will light up the sky over the lake one night only at 10 p.m. on Saturday. “It will be a fireworks extravaganza,” Krebsbach said.
The Slice of Shoreview Days Committee has once again partnered with Cops 'n Rodders Car Club to put on the classic car show and parade from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Bands scheduled to perform:
Power of 10 bring the freshness of Bruno Mars, the passion of Stevie Wonder, the electricity of Michael Jackson and the power of Otis Redding. They’ll take the main stage from 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday night.
Bad Girlfriends will perform on the stage Saturday night from 6 to 10 p.m. They play a high energy mix of classic and current rock, country and pop.
The Shoreview Northern Lights Variety Band Surf Riders will perform on Saturday from 12 to 1 p.m.
The Arcades are a Minnesota-based, family-friendly cover band that plays all the top dance tunes of the 50’s and 60’s. From Elvis Presley and the Everly Brothers, to Buddy Holly and Roy Orbison. They will be performing at the car show from 12:30 to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
There will be food booths, art carts, a petting zoo, pony rides and great music and other things to do at the Slice throughout the weekend.
Krebsbach said she believes it’s important for a community to have traditions and opportunities to gather with friends, neighbors and strangers.
“The tradition of the Slice of Shoreview embraces this mission annually and we are always grateful for the financial support of our sponsors to help up fulfill our mission,” Krebsbach said. “As always, I am grateful to our loyal and dedicated committee who works throughout the year to ensure the success of the Slice of Shoreview. It’s not just a summer festival, it IS a Slice of Shoreview.”
