Slice of Shoreview Parade-Mayor Sandy Martin.jpg

Shoreview Mayor Sandy Martin at last year's Slice of Shoreview annual parade.

 Paul Dols | Press Publications

The Slice of Shoreview volunteer committee is excited to welcome the community back to the festival this weekend, July 22-24, at Island Lake Park with great food, entertainment, new events and some family favorites.

Jacci Krebsbach, board chair of the Slice of Shoreview committee, said admission and parking is free, and there will be a lot of free activities.

