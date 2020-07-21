Though she had to stay several feet away from most of her guests, Shoreview resident Marian Wocken rang in her 100th birthday July 10 with a party for friends and family.
Wocken, who was born and raised in St. Cloud, was one of seven children in what her daughter Joan Gordon called a “very active and outgoing family.” She attended Cathedral High School, where her time in the school’s drum corps led her to fall in love with music. Wocken played the snare drum and “enjoyed playing so much that she and two girlfriends started a drum corps for the grade school-aged children staying at the St. Cloud Orphanage,” Gordon said. “The local veterans organization supplied drums and Scotch plaid uniforms.”
After high school, Wocken attended St. Cloud Business College and moved to the East Coast after marrying her husband, Adolph. During her time there, Wocken “was always hoping for a transfer back to Minnesota,” according to Gordon. That transfer eventually came, bringing the growing Wocken family back to the Midwest.
In 1963, the Wockens moved to Shoreview. “Mom happily built the house she still lives in on Richmond Avenue,” Gordon said. “At that time, the road in front was not yet paved, and the house sat by itself in a grassy field.”
That same house was the site of Wocken’s recent milestone birthday celebration, for which her family planned a surprise pop-up concert. Gordon decorated the yard for the event, and festivities kicked off with 100 firecrackers. Violinist Amina Knapp and Cellist Daniel Knapp, both recent graduates of Mounds View High School, played two pieces before launching into “Happy Birthday,” as Wocken’s family and friends sang along. Wocken even brought out her old drumsticks from high school to play “Minnesota Rouser” on her breadboard.
Since moving to Shoreview, Wocken has been active in the community, most notably as an election judge and a member of St. Odilia’s Catholic Church. She and Adolph, who passed away in 2004, had four children and 12 grandchildren, many of whom still live in Minnesota. She contributes the longevity of her life to her community involvement and her close-knit family.
“I never planned on it,” she said of turning 100. “I just got busy, and it happened.”
Her secret? “Good genes, good health, good family. Stay active. Plenty of prayer.”
She also offered the following word to the wise: “The first 100 years are the hardest.”
