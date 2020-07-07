Shoreview water park reopens

After closing in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the waterpark at the Shoreview Community Center reopens to the public this week.
For now, the Tropics Indoor Waterpark will be open only to community center members. City Manager Terry Schwerm said eventually access will be expanded to the general public.
“However, the waterpark will have a limited capacity to achieve social distancing in compliance with state guidelines,” Schwerm added.
Capacity for the Tropics Indoor Waterpark is limited to 100 people, and to 75 people for Bamboo Bay, the section designated for children ages 10 and under. Masks are required in common areas, including the locker room and pool deck, but are not required for swimming. Guests are responsible for maintaining social distancing while in the facility; a distance of six feet or more from other patrons is required.
Michelle Majkozak, Shoreview Community Center General Manager, said that the Tropics Indoor Waterpark will be open 12-3 p.m. and 4 -6:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Bamboo Bay will be open 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 1-3:30 p.m. and 4:30-7 p.m. Thursdays. The whirlpool will not be available during these hours.
Reservations for the Tropics Indoor Waterpark can be made online at signupgenius.com/go/9040549aaaf2ea5f94-tropics, and at signupgenius.com/go/9040549aaaf2ea5f94-bamboo1 for Bamboo Bay. In between reservation periods, the pools and deck will be cleaned and santized. Patrons should bring their own swim times and come ready to swim, as access to lockers and storage cubbies will be limited, and the family locker rooms will be closed.
The Shoreview Community Center reopened to members last month but is operating at limited capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional safety measures are also in place to try to slow the spread of the virus, including plexiglass at the front desk, a mask and social distancing mandate in common areas and enhanced cleaning protocols.
The pool is open for lap swimming from 5 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. weekdays and 6 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. weekends. Reservations for lap swimming must be made online. Sessions are 30 minutes long, and only one person is permitted in a lane at a time. From 12:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m., the pool is open to high-risk members only. The fitness center is limited to 50 people at a time, and the indoor track to three persons.
For more information, visit shoreviewmn.gov.
