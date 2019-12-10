Recycling will soon become easier and more convenient for Shoreview residents. Eureka Recycling will provide weekly curbside recycling pickup beginning Dec. 30. Pickup days will remain the same for all residents — bins should be placed on the curb by 6 a.m. on recycling day.
“We are very excited to provide this expanded service,” said Mayor Sandy Martin. “It will make recycling collection more straightforward and allow residents to recycle at even greater levels.” More than 90% of Shoreview households take part in the recycling program. The Shoreview Environmental Quality Committee supports the move to weekly recycling.
The increased cost of weekly recycling service is less than $2 per month. The city recycling fee will increase from $48 to $70 per year, less than $6 per month for a household. Recycling fees pay for weekly collection and spring and fall cleanup days.
Eureka Recycling offers an app for smartphone and desktop users. The app offers route alerts in case of weather delays, recycling day reminders and calendars for holiday schedules. Find the free “Eureka Recycling” app in iTunes or Google Play stores. Learn more about Eureka Recycling at eurekarecycling.org.
Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.