Joey Tan, who will graduate from Mounds View High School this year, has been named one of 5,000 candidates in the 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.
She was selected from about 3.6 million students who are expected to graduate in 2022 from all the high schools in the country. If she is chosen, Tan will be one of only 161 U.S. Presidential Scholars awarded this prestigious award.
“I was surprised when I received the email message, knowing there are so many other candidates just as good in my school and the country. But honestly, I was very happy but mostly just grateful for the opportunity to apply for the program,” Tan said.
The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, which was established in 1964 by the executive order of the president, recognizes some of the nation’s most outstanding graduating seniors for their accomplishments in many areas: academic success, leadership and service to school and community, including accomplishments in visual, creative, performing arts and technical fields.
It is not surprising that Tan was selected in this first cut for the award. Always a high achiever, she not only enrolled and excelled in all of her advanced placement (AP) classes at Mounds View High School (MVHS) and secured high scores in standardized tests, but she is also carrying a full load of classes as a post-secondary enrollment options (PSEO) student at the University of Minnesota.
Tan is also a teaching assistant (TA) for one of her classes at the university. She is leaning toward a degree in computer science but is keeping her options open. She has also applied to several other colleges in addition to the University of Minnesota.
Besides excelling in academics, Tan is involved in several extracurricular activities at MVHS. She regularly participates in the Science Olympiads and, as a longtime member of the Startup MV club, has been involved in starting two companies.
She continues to stay involved with NoWay Waste, where she and a friend developed an application to monitor household consumption and prevent waste. As the current president of Startup MV club, she is helping her junior members as they work on their start-ups. She has also been an active participant in the UNICEF club, which raises funds for children, and is serving as its president.
Despite this heavy load of activities, she says does not feel stressed, because she enjoys participating in them. “I definitely have fun. Because I spend so much time doing them, it has to be,” she said.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, she has also been able to spend more time with creative writing, a hobby she enjoys. Before high school, she also attended a Chinese language and culture school on Saturdays.
Tan’s family — her parents and three younger siblings and their two dogs, which they adopted during the COVID-19 years, have always lived in Shoreview.
According to a press release submitted by the Commission on Presidential Scholars, a group of up to 32 eminent citizens appointed by the president will select the finalists, and the U.S. Department of Education will announce the scholars in May.
Whether she makes the final list or not, Tan said, “I have done a lot of hard work in high school but have done it for me and to help people around me. I’m going to keep doing the things I love and the activities that I’m passionate about in the future as well.’’
