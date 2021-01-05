Shoreview teen honored with city's Caring Youth Award

Shoreview's Caring Youth Award is traditionally given at the city’s annual Volunteer Appreciation Event, but the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic meant the 2020 celebration was canceled. This year's honoree, Anna Grace Hottinger, may have been recognized with less of the usual fanfare, though with no less gratitude, according to Mayor Sandy Martin.
Hottinger was formally presented with the 2020 Caring Youth Award during the Dec. 21 City Council meeting. A junior at EdVisions Off Campus, a charter school in St. Paul, Hottinger is an active proponent of issues related to climate justice and tobacco prevention.
When Tobacco 21 was in front of the Shoreview City Council in spring 2018, Hottinger organized students to speak at a council meeting in favor of the policy, which raised the legal age to buy tobacco and related products from 18 to 21.
In passing the policy, Shoreview became the first city in the northeast metro to restrict young adult tobacco sales.
Hottinger was also named a National Youth Ambassador by the Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids. She is also active in environmental justice issues locally, nationally and globally.
Katie Engmann, program director for the Association of Non-Smokers of Minnesota, nominated Hottinger for the award. “Anna Grace consistently takes initiative and is driven to make a difference in not only Shoreview but the world,” she wrote in her nomination.
Mayor Sandy Martin said that the city has greatly benefited from Hottinger's time and energy.
“Anna Grace already has the heart and character of a servant leader,” Martin said. “Her passion, her bravery and her generosity will be felt for a long time in Shoreview. It is clear that Anna Grace is very deserving of this award. There is no doubt she is going to be successful in her future endeavors, and she will make a difference wherever her passions take her.”
Hottinger credited her mother and her grandparents for instilling in her a love of volunteering and teaching her how to use her passions and resources to help others.
“This is a great honor to get this award, and I just wanted to thank all of the amazing adult leaders who have helped me get here and also the incredible youth in our own community who have helped support me and are also very, very passionate (in) doing this work,” she said as she accepted the award.
When asked what her favorite part of volunteering is, Hottinger said it is working with others. “There is nothing more satisfying and fulfilling to know that you have helped other people find something they love,” she said.
