Most Shoreview residents can expect to pay more in property taxes next year if the city’s proposed tax levy is approved later this month.
Finance Director Mark Espe presented the 2020 city budget and tax levy prior to the public hearing at the Dec. 2 council meeting. The proposed tax levy will increase by 5.4%, from $12.1 million in 2019 to $12.8 million in 2020. Most of that increase will go to the city’s general fund — $640,000 of the approximately $663,000 increase.
Adjustments to staff wages and benefits are responsible for the majority of the general fund levy increase, followed by public safety and computer maintenance costs, Espe said.
The market value of most Shoreview homes will increase in 2020, as well. Per the Ramsey County assessor, 92% of homes in Shoreview will see a value increase for next year’s taxes; 6% will see a value decrease, and 2% will see no change in value.
Next year, the owner of a home valued at the city median of $326,300 can expect to pay about $1,040 in city taxes, approximately $70 more than this year.
Of Shoreview’s approximately 9,600 homes, the total property tax on 35% will decrease or stay the same next year. 41% of homeowners will see an increase of up to $200; 19%, between $201 and $500, and 7%, $400 or more.
City taxes make up approximately 25% of a Shoreview resident’s total property tax bill. Throughout 2020, the owner of a median-value home will pay approximately $4,200 in property taxes. The majority of that amount will go to Ramsey County, followed by Mounds View Public Schools.
Shoreview’s share of the tax bill ranks fourth-lowest among other metro area cities and is about 25% lower than the average of $1,296. West Saint Paul ranks highest at $2,134, and White Bear Lake ranks lowest at $593.
The council will adopt the final levy at its Dec. 16 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.