Higher public safety costs have contributed to a 6.89% increase in the 2023 tax levy.
“The largest impact is in the public safety for the contracts for police and fire, and they’re driving the levy by $462,176,” Finance Director Fred Espe said. “The second-largest driver of the tax increase is staff changes, wages and benefits at $366,645.”
The city did not receive any local government state aid in 2022 and will not receive any in 2023. The Housing and Redevelopment Authority levy, which is outside the city’s levy, is $295,000.
Espe said that each year, Shoreview is compared to 28 cities with similar populations in the metro area — 14 cities above Shoreview’s population, and 14 cities below. In 2022, the median home value was $341,700. Shoreview’s tax rate on a median-valued home is the sixth-lowest, or 24% below the average of $1,457 at $1,105. Columbia Heights is the highest at $2,256. White Bear Lake is the lowest at $747. This comparison is only for city taxes. In looking at the total tax bill of all jurisdictions on a home valued at $341,700, Shoreview is the 11th-highest, or 6% above the average of $4,467.
“We established the preliminary levy back in September, and that levy was not to be exceeded but could be decreased,” Mayor Sandy Martin said. “We did decrease the levy by about $5,000.”
Shoreview resident Ellen Stiehl spoke about the 2023 budget and tax levy at the public hearing held at the Dec. 5 City Council meeting. She asked if she could have an assessment done to change the property tax on her townhome.
“For us, it went up close to 15% and the value went up, and these are small townhouses with very little improvement,” she said. “There are some very expensive townhomes just north of us, and some homes have done quite a bit of improvements, which we have not done.”
Martin said the back of the property tax statement explains how someone can appeal the value of one’s home. People can also contact City Hall with questions.
Espe said the deadline to appeal is sometime this spring. Martin noted that there is also a senior citizen property tax deferral system that seniors can apply for.
City Council member Sue Denkinger commented on the increase in public safety costs from the Lake Johanna Fire Department and Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office.
“To give a consistent service level throughout the community, they needed to hire some more staff and they also needed to adjust their wages to attract and attain fire department employees,” Denkinger said.
The council unanimously approved the 2023 budget and tax levy at the Dec. 19 City Council meeting.
“This increase is bigger than typical in Shoreview, but we are also facing a lot of different circumstances,” Martin said. “I commend you (Espe) and the staff on bringing this budget to the level that it’s at and keeping the residents in mind.”
