When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world, Mounds View alumnus Dr. Reece Goiffon wasted no time dedicating his time during the crisis.
He volunteered to be in the first wave of responders to staff the COVID floors at Massachusetts General Hospital back in March 2020.
“I felt it was my personal duty and part of the oath I swore as a physician. At the time, Boston was right behind the New York metro area in terms of devastation to our communities,” he said. “We physicians and other health care personnel struggled, and some of my colleagues still struggle with the fallout of the past year. We survived the wards through the kindness of strangers wanting to pay forward their gratitude to those on the front line. I want to share my gratitude to anyone who showed similar kindness back in Shoreview, even though I was personally half a continent away. Such gestures will be as memorable to me as 2020 itself.”
While growing up in Shoreview in the 1990s, Reece always had a love of science and books, as well as a caring nature.
“He was always reading,” JoAnn Goiffon, Reece’s mother said. “He also loved animals, and when our neighbors would go out of town, they asked Reece to take care of their pets. He was the neighborhood pet sitter.”
Goiffon said he has a lot of fond memories of growing up in Shoreview.
“I grew up near Turtle Lake and spent time fishing for sunfish and crappies with my older brother, Bennett. My friends and I would tear
through the woods of McCullough Park on our bikes,” Goiffon said. “As I learned to read in elementary school, I would look forward to regular trips to the Shoreview Library. I still remember the community center opening, where my friends and I would spend weekends playing in the arcade room or swimming in the pool.”
While he attended Turtle Lake Elementary School, Reece said his love of science and learning was fostered for years by Jack Briggs, the school’s science teacher, and the librarian, Kay Trapp.
“She would never keep me waiting when I asked for books on whatever had my attention that week, from bugs to computers to astronomy,” he said. “These two, now both gone, formed strong memories that are still with me 30 years later.”
Reece said his chemistry teacher, Graham Wright, was not only a mentor to him, but was also a true friend.
“I had some misguided years in middle school and early high school (don’t we all?), but he never gave up on me and was a vital source of encouragement as I reoriented on a path to get into college and succeed. Teachers like Mr. Wright are rare, and I have yet to meet another like him in my 31 years of education and training,” he said. “I dedicated my Ph.D. thesis to him; the honor may seem modest as a single page of a 250-page book penned by a young scientist, but it’s the highest honor I can bestow.”
Since Reece was always interested in science, medicine seemed like the best avenue to help people as a scientist. He said he used to spend hours reading the Encyclopedia Britannica at his grandparents’ house in Hugo and later got an electronic CD-ROM encyclopedia, which kept him busy on days when it was too cold or rainy to go outside. “In a way, I owe my career to Microsoft Bookshelf ’92,” he said.
After graduating from Mounds View High School in 2003, Reece attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he majored in molecular biology (honors), biology, biochemistry and chemistry. He then went to Washington University in St. Louis for his MD and a Ph.D. in molecular cell biology, finishing in 2015.
From there, he started residency with a year of internal medicine at Washington University followed by five years of radiology training at Massachusetts General Hospital, where he specialized in cardiac, thoracic and abdominal imaging.
Reece has been in school or training continuously for 18 years. On July 1, he will start a new position as an instructor at Harvard Medical School and staff radiologist at Massachusetts General Hospital’s Division of Abdominal Imaging. “I am an academic radiologist, balancing my time between clinical service, my research and educating medical students and radiology trainees,” he said.
JoAnn said during this time he never complained or asked for anything. She asked him, “What do you want for this accomplishment?” His answer was, “I just want to be able to sit through a St. Louis Cardinals game.”
Reece’s future plans are to continue building on the scientific track he’s been on and shifting away from bench work in a molecular biology lab to predicting molecular subtypes of cancers.
“Now that I have found my academic home, I hope to climb the ladder to obtain full professorship at Harvard Medical School, an accomplishment that is a bit notorious in academic circles for its difficulty,” he said. “I relish a good challenge, so this should be fun.”
