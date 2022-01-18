Sunny Chen is one of 20 candidates hoping to be crowned Snow Queen or one of the four Wind Princesses on Jan. 28 in this year’s St. Paul Winter Carnival.
“It was a childhood dream of mine to participate in the Winter Carnival,” Chen said.
As a teenager, Chen participated in the New Brighton Stockyard Days. Last year, she was involved with the Rice Street Royalty festivities. Participating in both these events encouraged her to apply for the Winter Carnival this year. She is enthusiastically supported by Ideal Printers Inc., which has sponsored other candidates in the past. Candidates are judged based on interpersonal skills, appearance, enthusiasm and professionalism.
“Growing up, I was very shy. But participating in these events made me get out of my comfort zone,” remarked Chen. “Being chosen the Queen or a Wind Princess would further boost my confidence and improve my leadership, presentation and public speaking skills.”
Chen said she looks forward to traveling around the U.S. promoting the Winter Carnival and the legend around it by participating in 200 or more events such as festival parades and fundraisers.
“If I become Queen of the Snows specifically, after my year of reign, I will get a chance to choose a program or cause that I want to give back to in some way,” Chen said.
Also important for Chen is the opportunity to serve as a role model for other young women like herself to participate in the Winter Carnival and to make the pool of candidates more diverse by including women of different cultural backgrounds. She recalled how observing the poise and confidence of a former royalty candidate with a similar cultural background gave her the confidence to apply for this year’s Winter Carnival royalty.
“In addition to promoting more diversity in the Winter Carnival Queen of the Snows candidacy, especially from my culture, I want to encourage young girls who may feel shy or unsure of themselves that it is possible to become a queen or princess. You don’t necessarily need to be outgoing to be one. What I love about the program is that it encourages girls to be themselves and not fake a personality just to get a title,” she says.
Chen’s parents came to the U.S. from China to study at the University of Iowa. The family moved to Minnesota when her father was offered a position at the University of Minnesota.
Growing up, Chen attended Mounds View schools. Later, she attended the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where in 2019 she graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in management information systems.
Just this month, Chen started a new job at Fairview Health Services as an IT business analyst.
She plays percussion in the Shoreview Northern Lights Variety Band. She enjoys a variety of hobbies, including baking from scratch, particularly desserts. She is always experimenting with different baking and frosting techniques.
Chen also loves playing video games, especially Japanese role-playing games (JRPG), and is learning how to sew to make and model cosplay costumes representing characters from anime, video games, television and film in real life and on various social media platforms.
Preeti Mathur is a contributing writer for Press Publications. She can be reached at shoreviewnews@presspubs.com or 651-407-1229.
