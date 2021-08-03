When Steve and Chany Floeder were married in 1990, they knew they wanted a big family, and a big family is what they got.
“Steve grew up with seven siblings, and I grew up with only two brothers,” Chany said. “When I first met his family, there was always commotion going on all the time, and I thought it was great. I knew then that I wanted a bunch of kids.”
The “bunch of kids” turned into a magical number of 10. From oldest to youngest, the kids are Vinnie, Louie, Bernie, Lucy, Frankie, Joey, Charlie, Annie, Jerry and Rosie.
“We lived in Arden Hills when we got married, and later had to move because we needed more room,” Chany said. “We moved to Shoreview because they have a really good school district.”
So far, eight of the Floeder kids have graduated from Mounds View High School; two more are on their way to graduation.
“The older three were in wrestling and they all were in cross-country,” Chany said. “They were all in band and the instruments they could choose to play were their dad's old trombone, the trumpet — which we got from our neighbor — the flute and percussion.”
Where are they now?
The oldest of the Floeder sibs, Vinnie, graduated from Mounds View High School in 2009. After high school he joined the Navy and served four years. He then went to dental school and is currently a Navy dentist in Beaufort, South Carolina. Vinnie and his wife Catherine have a 1-year-old daughter, Tori (Victoria) and plan on moving back to Minnesota when Vinnie gets out of the Navy this month. Chany said they are trying to find a house in Shoreview.
Louie, Mounds View High School Class of 2011, is a priest at Divine Mercy in Faribault, Minnesota.
Bernie, a 2012 Mounds View alum, lives in Elmhurst, Illinois, with his wife Crystal and two kids —Solly (Solomon) and Violet. He is an electrical engineer for Northrup Grumman.
The Floeder's oldest daughter, Lucy, a 2014 Mounds View alumna, is a nurse at the VA Hospital and works the night shift. She lives in Mendota Heights.
Frankie is following the same path as his older brother Louie, and is attending the St. Paul Seminary to become a priest. He does a lot of missionary work. He graduated from Mounds View in 2016.
Joey, a 2017 Mounds View alumnus, graduated from Fordham University in Bronx, New York this spring and is currently taking a road trip across the country to visit all of the national parks before heading off to the University of San Francisco in the fall to get his Ph.D. in neuroscience.
Charlie, a 2019 graduate of Mounds View High School, is a junior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln studying computer science.
Annie graduated this spring from Mounds View High School. This summer she's been working as a nanny and as a certified nursing assistant (CNA) at Waverly Gardens Nursing Home in North Oaks. She's getting ready to leave the nest this fall to study nursing at Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska.
Future alumni on deck
When Annie goes off to college this fall, Jerry and Rosie will be the only two Floeder kids left living at home.
Jerry is set to start his sophomore year and is very active at Mounds View High School. He's on the bowling team and the debate team, and he plays the violin in the school orchestra. He also plays on the boys volleyball team, which Annie noted is “a club (volleyball) at Mounds View, and he was on varsity.” Jerry also volunteers at Johanna Shores Presbyterian Home, plays the piano and enjoys puzzles.
Rosie, the youngest of the Floeder kids, is mowing lawns this summer for the lawn business and will be starting eighth grade at Chippewa Middle School in the fall. She enjoys spending time with her friends.
Floeder Brothers/Family Lawn Service
Vinnie, Louie and Bernie started the Floeder Brothers' Lawn Service back in the early 2000s with the promise of quality workmanship at a reasonable rate.
“They canvassed the neighborhood, put up fliers and knocked on people’s doors,” Annie said. “It would get passed on down when someone left for college, and then the next oldest would be in charge. My sister Lucy wasn't part of the lawn service, and when I was around 11, I was wondering, ‘Why was it that only my brothers were mowing lawns?’ So, I was the first female member of the Floeder Lawn Service.”
The name was changed from Floeder Brothers' Lawn Service to Floeder Family Lawn Service when Annie and Rosie came on board.
Jerry said the lawn service offers lawn maintenance including mowing, trimming and even snow shoveling in the winter. “We have about 15 houses that we work on, and if they want us to rake in the fall, we will; and if someone goes on vacation, they might us ask to water their gardens,” he said.
The Floeder children, raised in the Catholic faith, have strong values and a strong work ethic.
“It's been wonderful raising my kids. My husband is very helpful and it's a little loud at times, but it's worth it,” Chany said. “It is a lot of hard work but a blessing and a joy at the same time.”
The Floeders love living in Shoreview, and Chany said their neighborhood is great. “A lot of times when the kids were growing up, neighbors would give us extra bikes, clothes and stuff like that,” she said. “People have been super generous and supportive throughout the years.”
Hanging on the wall in the Floeder family kitchen is a sign to remind the family of things to live by. Chany explained the meaning of the sign.
“Brick by brick — you have to keep building upon to get a strong foundation; no man is an island — don't be afraid to ask for help because we all need to help each other; and be a happy warrior — have an attitude of gratitude and try to be happy.”
Noelle Olson is a staff writer for Press Publication. She can be reached at Shoreviewnews@presspubs.com or 651-407-1229.
