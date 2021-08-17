There's a rising star at Mounds View High School, and her name is Elisa Guo.
Guo is very active in the community and at the high school. Her activities include student council, Youth and Government and the Science Olympiad, and she is the editor of the school newspaper.
This year, she was chosen as a Bank of America student leader — a program that helps prepare students to enter the workforce through skills-building and leadership development.
According to Bank of America Vice President and Community Relations Manager Katie Mochorock Hurley, Guo is among 300 young people from across the country who were selected as student leaders and one of four chosen from the Twin Cities. She was selected in part for her commitment to helping others through her leadership in Youth in Government, as founder of the Pen Pal Initiative and as a hospital volunteer.
“In Youth in Government, I was elected both Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and Vice President of the Mounds View delegation. My role as a leader at the conference is
to build an environment for growth, learning, and connecting with others,” Guo said. “I also oversee the Supreme Court program area, so I ensure everything runs smoothly and preside over cases. Additionally, I recruit students to join the program and help the delegates prepare for the conference, whether it be writing bills or building public-speaking skills.”
When she was a freshman, Guo volunteered at United Hospital. “I was getting a taste of what it was like working at a hospital in the emergency department. It was pretty interesting to see the variety of people that come to the hospital and the different workers, from doctors to security,” she said.
During the COVID-19 pandemic and distance learning, Guo and some of her classmates were feeling isolated and disconnected because they couldn't see each other, so she started the Pen Pal Initiative.
“I wanted to connect my classmates together through pen pal letters, so I started this club where people could sign up and I would assign them different partners from around the school district and they wrote pen pal letters to each other throughout the school year to build relationships,” Guo said.
Guo explained that the Bank of America student leader program is for high school juniors and seniors who are passionate about their community and helping other people. “It includes a paid internship with a local nonprofit organization, a virtual summit week, and time to meet with guest speakers and learn more about the Bank of America,” she said.
Guo did her internship at the Hennepin Theatre Trust, a nonprofit organization in Minneapolis that focuses on theater and bringing arts and cultural experiences to people locally.
“I worked in the public arts department, where I conducted research on how the Trust (Hennepin Theatre Trust) can use more innovative technology in future art installments, whether that be projection animation or colorful LED lights,” Guo said.
“I also learned a lot about how the Trust public artwork engages the community. They empower local artists who come from marginalized groups to create positive messages that affect people in Minneapolis. They just finished an X Games mural which features four Minneapolis teenagers, who are also skateboarders, and the mural aims to portray the young people of Minneapolis in a positive manner.”
Guo explained that the summit week is where all 300 student leaders chosen by Bank of America meet and they have sessions on current issues the country is facing, carry on discussions with other student leaders, and explore how nonprofit businesses and individuals work together to create positive societal change.
“One of the cool parts of the summit week is that we got to speak with congressmen and their staffers, and got to ask them questions about issues,” Guo said.
In her free time, Guo enjoys photography and taking walks with her parents, Chunfang Wang and Hailong Guo. “I've been playing the piano for a really long time,” she said. “I really enjoy music, taking photos and just spending time with my family and friends.”
Guo is in the process of deciding her future, and plans on applying to colleges in the fall.
“I'm not 100% sure on what I want to study yet, but I'm interested in social sciences and communities,” she said. “I am very grateful for the opportunity I had this summer. I know whatever I end up doing in the future, I want to continue using the skills I learned to help out the community.”
Noelle Olson is a staff writer for Press Publications. She can be reached at shoreviewnews@presspubs.com or 651-407-1229.
