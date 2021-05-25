Shoreview says goodbye to sales of menthol, mint and wintergreen tobacco

Shoreview is now the 18th city in Minnesota to restrict sales of all flavored tobacco products.
The City Council voted unanimously May 17 to add menthol, mint and wintergreen to its restriction on sales of flavored tobacco products within its borders. The move amends the current ordinance, which restricts the sale of flavored tobacco except menthol to 21-over tobacco shops. The ordinance will take effect Sept. 1, 2021.
According to the Minnesota youth tobacco survey released earlier this year, 70% of youth in the state who use e-cigarettes are showing signs of addiction. Overall, youth tobacco use had already taken an upward swing in 2017 for the first time in 17 years because of e-cigarette and flavored cigar use.
Even though the council received letters against the sales ban, no one appeared during the council meeting to express their concerns in person. Members of the community who spoke gave testimonies of why the sale of menthol-, mint-, and wintergreen-flavored tobacco products should be banned in Shoreview.
In Minnesota, African American (88%), LGBTQ youth (70%) and all youth (34%) smokers use menthol at a higher rate than does the general population.
“It’s easy now to see how Big Tobacco worked to get Black people hooked through decades of relent
less targeting,” Shoreview Human Rights Commissioner Gene Nichols said. “Back in the day, the tobacco industry handed out Newports from vans parked in Black neighborhoods and Social Service offices, sponsored events like KOOL Jazz Fest, and blanketed magazines like JET and Ebony with menthol tobacco ads.”
Anna Grace Hottinger, a high school senior and Shoreview resident, urged the council to include menthol in its policy during her testimony.
“Shoreview has an opportunity to protect our community members in removing menthol, mint and wintergreen products from stores,” Hottinger said. “We can’t wait for the federal government and state to work on this when we have an opportunity to do it now.”
Shoreview resident Grace Plowman, also a high school senior, spoke in favor of the ordinance. She also pointed out how the industry targets the Black community with menthol.
“Menthol cigarettes tend to be marketed toward the Black community as well, and studies show that black people are more likely to smoke menthol cigarettes,” Plowman said. “By banning the sale of menthol, the city will address racial equity.”
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently announced it would look to remove menthol cigarettes and cigars from the marketplace. However, FDA action often takes years to be enacted, and will be challenged by the tobacco industry, according to Katie Engman, program director for the Association for Nonsmokers-Minnesota (ANSR).
Council Member Cory Springhorn addressed the opposition from retailers. “It felt odd to me that businesses say they cannot survive this. I drive through St. Paul, and these businesses have experienced the same thing and survived it and found a way. I think the writing has been on the wall on tobacco for a long time, and I would hope that businesses are looking for an exit strategy and hope they become less dependent on products that kill their customers,” he said. “We don’t want to punish our businesses that are tobacco retailers. I think it’s time to move on and find a different business model.”
Council Member Sue Denkinger noted that businesses would need to pivot.
“This movement has been growing,” Denkinger said. “The data in support of this policy and the support from students is overwhelming.”
Mayor Sandy Martin said one of the things that affected her decision on this ban is that she is not concerned with making a profit off of a harmful product. Another thing she learned is how menthol is used to target young people, Black people and other specific populations.
Council Member Emy Johnson said the city sent letters to local businesses on April 13 about the meeting and the vote to ban menthol tobacco products. She said she finds it interesting that they didn’t hear from any of the local businesses during the meeting.
“We started this work in 2016, so this is not a new topic. It’s a continued commitment to the quality of life of our residents.”
The next City Council meeting is at 7 p.m. June 7 at City Hall, 4600 Victoria Street N., in Shoreview.
