Shoreview’s newest City Council member takes the oath of office

Shoreview’s newest City Council member, John Doan, took the oath of office at a recent City Council meeting.
“We depended on his planning expertise as he served on the Planning Commission for a number of years, and he also has a great resume in regards to transportation and Met Council experience,” Mayor Sandy Martin said. “He’s bringing many skills to the council.”
“It’s also with great pride that John is a person of color that represents a big part of our Shoreview diversity population,” she added.
Council Member Emy Johnson said she spent time with Doan with the Humphrey Fellowship Program, which enhances leadership among international professionals who collaborate to address local and global challenges and foster change for the collective good.
“John represents that,” Johnson said. “I am delighted that you have joined us on this dais, and I know that you are going to contribute to our leadership here in the city. This is not just for you, but for all when you take an oath, so congratulations.”
Council Member Sue Denkinger said Doan will be a wonderful asset for the council.
“Your strength of character, your communication style and having watched you in many planning meetings that could be very contentious, you kept your calm, you kept to the facts, and you kept your objectivity to do the right thing,” Denkinger said. “I think you’re going to be a great collaborator.”
Council Member Cory Springhorn said during the April 4 City Council meeting that he tried to talk Doan into running for City Council several years before, and that it’s nice after almost 7 1/2 years on the council that he’s no longer the “baby.”
Doan thanked the mayor and council for the honor of being appointed as a City Council member.
“After serving on the Planning Commission for six years, I’m honored to serve my hometown in this new way,” Doan said. “As our community grows more diverse, I want to bring people together, because together we will go farther.”
Doan noted that this touches on an African proverb. “If you want to go fast, go alone; if you want to go far, go together,” he recited.
Doan recognized his family, which was present at the council meeting. He got a little teary-eyed introducing his mother, Kimanh, his wife, Erin, son Quinn, and his brother, Roy. His daughter Kaia was away at college, but Doan said she was there in spirit.
“A wise person said to me today that good government means no drama,” Doan said. “Taking these tears aside, I really think that we are a ‘no-drama’ city. We’re about good governance and we do the right thing, and I look forward to doing the right thing here in Shoreview.”
Other council action
• Churchill St. Restaurant owner Carly Gatzlaff approached the council during citizen’s comments and asked the council to consider funding a one-block sidewalk along the east side of Churchill St. between Tomlyn Avenue and Highway 96. “I feel it will be a valuable part of community safety now and in the years to come,” Gatzlaff said. Martin said she agrees with Gatzlaff, but it’s a matter of funding.
• Council appointed Craig John to the Planning Commission through Jan. 31, 2024, to fill the seat vacated by Council Member Doan.
• Council accepted a bid for a storm sewer rehabilitation project along Rice Creek Parkway. The project will take place later this year.
• Council approved the quote from Kaufman Sign Co. in the amount of $107,200 to update five monument signs located throughout Shoreview Commons.
• Denkinger noted that the city has won its 36th consecutive financial excellence in reporting award from the Government Financial Officers Association of America. Also, Parks and Recreation Manager Becky Sola received an award for outstanding services to the parks and recreation field and to the Minnesota Recreation and Park Association.
The next Shoreview City Council meeting is at 7 p.m. Monday, April 18, in council chambers at City Hall, 4600 Victoria St. N., in Shoreview.
