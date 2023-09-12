The Nest, a new retreat center in Shoreview, will allow individuals to focus on self-discovery and becoming their best self. The Nest is a nonprofit organization run by Julie Overbye Ledy, Kari Nokken and Lisa Welter.
All three of the founders are actively running their own nonprofits, but felt called to do something together.
“(The Nest) was an idea that I had had to do some kind of retreat center,” Overbye Ledy said.
The goal of the organization is for people to be able to come together, learn about themselves and have an ongoing community. There will be a heavy emphasis on helping individuals find the best versions of themselves to live and lead well. The physical space in Shoreview will allow people to come and learn through workshops, classes and events.
“We wanted a safe place where people could come learn more about themselves,” Overbye Ledy said.
Along with classes, there also will be a leadership academy in the winter. The academy will train people who want to become leaders in their respective community.
The Nest is not only used for the nonprofit, but others in Shoreview and surrounding communities can book the space for their own nonprofit, with their life coach and space available to the community to use.
Classes at The Nest are offered in the fall, winter and spring. A wide range of classes is available for individuals to take, depending on their interests and needs.
There are numerous class topics, including classes on inner peace, how to reignite connection, and finding pathways to forgiveness. “I am leading a class on how to start a nonprofit or LLC,” Overbye Ledy said.
There also will be a class on being an empty-nester and a class that helps one write a book. Yoga classes are in the works as well. Each class ranges in size. They can be anywhere from six people to 30. There are eight classrooms at The Nest available for use, and each is set up differently, depending on it will be used.
Currently, classes are still being developed for youth and seniors.
The retreat center founders hope to offer half-day and full day retreats in the future. The half-day retreat will entail The Nest teachers coming to the center and teaching mini-classes to those who decide to attend the retreat.
“The Nest is kind of a retreat in itself,” Overbye Ledy said.
“It’s a safe space to come and kind of be your authentic self, show up and say, ‘I’m not perfect, and I’m looking for community and other people who are on the same journey.’”
The long-term goal is that someone attends a class, enjoys what they are learning and continues to use the resources available to them. Whether it is joining a small group, going to a few one-on-one sessions or taking multiple classes each semester, the hope is that an individual keeps returning.
“We would love to walk alongside people for a season, or wherever they are at in their life,” Overbye Ledy said.
The Nest retreat center is located on 4570 Churchill Street in the Shoreview Professional Building. Classes will begin Sept. 26.
