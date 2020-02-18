Shoreview’s Kyra Condie climbs her way to Olympics

Sport climbing will be a new event in the Olympics this year, and the American team will include a Shoreview native.
Kyra Condie, 23, who’s been climbing since age 10 and overcame a serious back problem to continue, is one of three Team USA members set for the 2020 Games in Tokyo in August.
“I definitely had goals that were like national level, international level, from dreams from when I first started climbing,” Condie told WCCO when the TV station featured her Dec. 26.
The 2016 Mounds View High School graduate completed the long process of qualifying in early December at an international meet in Toulouse, France, where she placed seventh and was the top American.
Condie, who has a degree in animal science from the University of Minnesota and intends to be a veterinarian, is currently living and training in Salt Lake City, where she was contacted by the Shoreview Press.
“I’m having a fun time. I miss school, but it’s nice to focus on climbing,” Condie said.
On the rigors of climbing: “It’s super hard on your body in general, but most of the stress come down to fingers. A finger injury is very detrimental, so you have to be careful. I’ve had injuries to fingers, shoulders and elbows.”As for diet, she says, “I’m a vegetarian but not any strict diet. I love cooking for myself. All sorts of veggie food. Italian is my favorite.”
There are three types of sport climbing. Speed is the only one that’s timed, in which the holds on the 15-foot wall are always the same. Lead is a rope on a wall, where you clip in as you go: the emphasis is on endurance. In bouldering — her best and favorite — there’s no rope (you’ll smack the ground if you slip) with emphasis on strength.
Condie started at age 10 while attending a birthday party at Vertical Endeavors in St. Paul. She was immediately hooked. Before that, she was in musical theater and dabbled in track, soccer and gymnastics.
At age 11, she committed to focus on climbing. In training with Vertical Endeavors, she qualified for nationals in speed her first year and in bouldering and lead each subsequent year.
“She was so hungry for it … and so determined, you could see it on her face,” said Alex Johnson, a coach at the climbing facility. Johnson told Climbing magazine in 2019: “Whenever she couldn’t do something, it would bother her. That pushed her to strive for excellence. She wasn’t afraid of failing, she just didn’t like not being able to do something.”
One big problem emerged, though.
The youngster encountered back pain that was getting worse and worse. She often stood with one hip jutting out to alleviate the pain. But she would not tell anyone “because I was embarrassed.” When the pain intensified, she confided in a fellow climber, a physical therapist, who admonished her to tell her parents.
Doctors told them that her spine was curving so sharply that it required surgery. The term for it is severe idiopathic (meaning “no known cause”) scoliosis.
“It’s not a climbing injury,” Condie explains. “It’s separate from climbing. It affects a lot of people, actually.”
Condie delayed surgery to compete at bouldering nationals in 2010. At the time of her operation, the angle of her spine gotten much worse. The injury was such that her spine was bending, instead of making her grow taller.
She had the surgery at age 13. Doctors essentially broke the 10 affected bones, pulled out the disks between, and placed two rods along her spine to allow the vertebrae to fuse. She was limited to walking for four months.
Condie returned to climbing as soon as she was medically cleared. In 2012, she won the youth bouldering nationals in Colorado Springs and snapped a photo to send to her surgeon, Dr. John Lonstein of Gillette Children’s Hospital in St. Paul. She has won five national youth titles in various venues.
Because of her fused spine, Condie is not able to twist much; even reaching across her body to grab a seat belt is difficult. But she manages. “Some moves are harder for me,” she said. “I’ve found a way of climbing that works very well. My style is straightforward. I can’t bend my back.”
Moving on to adult competition, in 2017 she won the Psicobloc Masters, the annual deep-water solo climbing competition in Utah (without a rope, 50 feet over water). In 2018, she hit the Bouldering World Cup circuit, traveling to China, Japan, Germany, and Colorado. She finished 13th overall for the year.
Condie won the National Cup Series for bouldering in Houston in November 2018. and the same event the next month in Fort Collins, Colorado. In “combined” — the Olympic format, blending speed, lead, and bouldering — she won the IFSC Pan American Championship in Ecuador in November 2018, and the USA Climbing Combined Invitational in January 2020 in Salt Lake City.
The Salt Lake City victory earned her a spot on Team USA to climb in the 2019 World Cup events in pursuit of the Olympics. In those, she did well enough to advance to IFSC Combined World Championships. The first of those was in Hachioji, Japan, last August, where she did not qualify. The second was the one in France, where she succeeded.
As Climbing magazine describes her, the 5-foot-4 climber “moves quickly with her hips square to the surface, her long hair, usually in two Dutch braids, whipping about.”
Her parents, Cathy and Tom, both electrical engineers, have watched all her World Cup competitions online, and attend in person when possible; they made one trip to Moscow.
Team USA’s other members are Brooke Raboutou of Colorado and Nathaniel Coleman of Utah. There is a possibility that another man will qualify. Coaches are Meg Coyne of Seattle and Josh Larson of Boston.
They’ll have some World Cup events before embarking on their Olympic adventure. Condie is slated to compete on Aug. 5, her mother said. Anyone who’d like to follow her via social media may do so on instagram: @kyracondie. Replays of Toulouse action can be viewed on the Olympic Channel.
