The city’s first pollinator rain garden has been planted. Located at McCullough Park the garden is a cooperative effort between Arden Hills-Shoreview Rotary Club, partnering with the Shoreview Parks and Recreation and Public Works Department and the Rice Creek Watershed District.

A crew of 27 volunteers from the Arden Hills-Shoreview Rotary Club and Shoreview Garden Club, along with Shoreview’s natural resources team, worked in two shifts to plant over 400 plants.

