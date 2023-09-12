Shoreview’s 1st pollinator rain garden focus of family-friendly event

McCullough Park is the first park in Shoreview to have a rain pollinator garden. Last year, a crew of 27 volunteers from the Arden Hills-Shoreview Rotary Club, Shoreview Garden Club and the city's natural resources team helped plant over 400 plants.

 Charlie Oltman | Contributed

Around this time last year at McCullough Park in Shoreview, 27 volunteers from the Arden Hills- Shoreview Rotary Club, the Shoreview Garden Club and the city’s natural resources team worked in shifts to plant over 400 plants to bring the city its first pollinator rain garden. 

On Sept. 16, the city will host a rain garden dedication at McCullough Park. The event is a collaboration between the Arden Hills- Shoreview Rotary Club, city of Shoreview, Rice Creek Watershed District and the Shoreview Foundation. 

