Shoreview’s 1st pollinator rain garden focus of family-friendly event

Around this time last year at McCullough Park in Shoreview, 27 volunteers from the Arden Hills- Shoreview Rotary Club, the Shoreview Garden Club and the city’s natural resources team worked in shifts to plant over 400 plants to bring the city its first pollinator rain garden.
On Sept. 16, the city will host a rain garden dedication at McCullough Park. The event is a collaboration between the Arden Hills- Shoreview Rotary Club, city of Shoreview, Rice Creek Watershed District and the Shoreview Foundation.
The 2,000-square-foot garden was placed in the city to help meet Rotary International’s goals of supporting the environment through its Operation Pollination initiative. This partnership project is one of Rotary’s six focus areas in an effort to support the environment, led by the Environmental Sustainability Rotary Action Group (ESRAG).
“We’re gonna have a lot of education about rain gardens and pollinators,” said Charlie Oltman, who is a member of the Arden Hills- Shoreview Rotary club and the Shoreview Parks and Recreation Commission. “We will be giving out pollinator seed packs, there will be a master gardener and the Shoreview Garden Club will be there,” he added.
Along with the garden club, members of the Shoreview Community Foundation will be at the event. The foundation contributed over half of the funds needed for the project.
There will be “different activities for kids and family for fun and education” at the family-friendly event, Oltman noted.
Children can learn about honeybees and honey making and learn about butterflies. There will be butterfly tattoos for children to put on their faces and hands.
The Shoreview Parks and Recreation Department will be at the event to discuss the master plans for McCullough Park. Members of the public will be able to learn about the planned upgrades and provide feedback.
Representatives of the Rice Creek Watershed District will be there to talk with residents and partner with them to help create their own rain gardens on their own property.
In the rain pollinator garden, there are different plaques scattered throughout to tell residents what plants work best to attract pollinators to help guide them towards the right steps to take toward forming their own gardens.
“The whole idea is to educate and spark interest throughout the community,” Oltman said.
The garden dedication will take place between 10 a.m. and noon. McCullough Park is located at 955 County Road I in Shoreview.
