After more than 40 years of leading negotiating, pricing and estimating of all non-labor materials for one of the country’s largest mechanical contractors, Chuck Leach will soon be assessing the best way to snag a fish instead. A resident of Shoreview, Leach has been the purchasing manager for Harris since 1978 and has taken the purchasing department from a one-man show with an assistant to a group responsible for all project construction needs for the now over $500 million company.
“I’ve had the pleasure of working with Chuck for sixteen years,” Greg Donley, senior vice president and general manager said. “Before joining Harris, vendors we worked with would tell us Chuck was relentless at purchasing; he really is. I have learned a lot from Chuck since getting to know him in 2005. He has worked his tail off to make Harris profitable wherever he could lend his talents. I am proud to call Chuck a trusted friend. He’ll be sorely missed.”
— From press release
