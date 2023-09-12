Amy Workman, a resident of Shoreview, went from experimenting with baking as a kid to winning the “Best Chocolate Chip Cookie” title at the Minnesota State Fair.
The chocolate chip cookie category at the Minnesota State Fair is the biggest out of the 91 baking competitions at the State Fair. This year, there were over 200 entries in the chocolate chip cookie category.
Workman’s champion cookie received the highest score from the judges out of 100 possible points. The scoring is based on aroma, taste, the shape of the cookie, texture and appearance.
This was Workman’s first year entering the chocolate chip cookie category of the baking competition. In previous years, she has entered in the peanut butter cookie, layered bars, brownies and corn muffins competition divisions. She submitted baked goods in six different categories this year instead of three, which she has done in previous years.
“It was crazy, and I didn’t really believe it,” Workman said when she found out that she had won. “I woke up my whole family screaming in the morning when they posted it.”
The Minnesota State Fair posts the winners of the different baking competitions online on the first day of the fair at 8 a.m. Judging takes place the weekend before the fair starts. Workman said she kept refreshing the page to see the different winners of the category and woke up her whole house in excitement when she saw that she was one of the winners.
“I didn’t know that that was the best chocolate chip cookie I’ve ever made,” she said.
Workman got into baking from her own love of desserts. She didn’t grow up around baking. Her chocolate chip cookie recipe was created from trying dozens of recipes from the internet over the last 20 years. She found one she liked the best, tweaked it and made it her own. Each cookie recipe is different, and has the smallest tweaks. Workman said she likes a thick, softer cookie rather than a flat, crispy one.
“A lot of bakers here in Minnesota hear from their friends that they should enter, and I finally did,” Workman said. She decided to enter the baking competition at the fair because it sounded fun, and she enjoys going to the State Fair early.
Those who enter the State Fair baking competitions can drop off their baked goods a few days before the fair so the winner can be announced the first day the fair is open. The competitors get a glimpse of all the fair has to offer before the crowds.
“I don’t even mind if I don’t win, I kind of just like the experience of entering and talking to other bakers in line,” Workman said about her experience as a competitor.
As well as participating in the State Fair, Workman and her family host a big Friendsgiving each year since Workman and her husband do not have extended family in Minnesota. They host a large dinner for their friends and each year she cooks all the food, which has allowed her to try all different kinds of baking.
“I call myself a selfish baker,” said Workman. “I bake what I like, and luckily other people like it too.”
Since she won at the fair, Workman hopes to enter other baking competitions in Minnesota. She just has to find them.
Next year, Workman plans to enter into the chocolate chip cookie with nuts and pie categories at the fair. She hopes to win a ribbon in the chocolate chip cookie with nuts category.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.