Shoreview resident bakes the quintessential cookie at the State Fair

Amy Workman with her award-winning cookie. She plans to enter into more baking competitions in Minnesota since winning at the State Fair.

 Contributed

Amy Workman, a resident of Shoreview, went from experimenting with baking as a kid to winning the “Best Chocolate Chip Cookie” title at the Minnesota State Fair. 

The chocolate chip cookie category at the Minnesota State Fair is the biggest out of the 91 baking competitions at the State Fair. This year, there were over 200 entries in the chocolate chip cookie category. 

