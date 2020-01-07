Shoreview Press: 2019 Year in Review

2019 was a year of generosity, philanthropy and stewardship for the Shoreview community.
The Mounds View Schools Education Foundation raised over $80,000 for the school community. The Shoreview Community Foundation added youth voice and votes to its boar and raised over $50,000 at its annual dinner. The Arden Hills/Shoreview Lions Club held its first community event to raise funds for children's programs. The Arden Hills-Shoreview Rotary Club is sponsoring a new sewing school in India. For 50 years, the North Suburban St. Paul Kiwanis Club has been making malts at the State Fair to raise funds for community and worldwide service projects for children.
The next generation is learning how to take care of the earth through planting for pollinators at Vadnais - Snail Lakes Regional Park. The city of Shoreview was honored by the League of Minnesota Cities for its water consumption and groundwater awareness project. Mounds View Public School's levy, which will provide over $12 million of additional revenue, passed by district voters. This year, the sheriff’s office reached a historical level of support by receiving nearly $20,000 in private grants for Shop with a Cop.
Many other community members shared stories of reaching out and caring for their community and world. Actually, it was a typical year for the Shoreview community, which is consistently known for its philanthropy.
January
•Mayor Sandy Martin issued her 2019 State of the City Address at the first City Council meeting of the year. “2018 has been an amazing and extraordinarily successful year for the City of Shoreview,” she said. “The year was highlighted by the Community Center Expansion Project and the recent opening of Bamboo Bay, the first major addition to the Tropics Indoor Water Park since the Community Center opened nearly 30 years ago.”
•Shoreview resident and Mounds View High School senior Michael Pak was this year’s YMCA Youth in Government (YIG) Model Assembly lieutenant governor. About 1,650 students from across the state participated in the Model Assembly at the state Capitol and Hilton Minneapolis Jan. 10-13. Mounds View had the largest delegation in the state — 170 students, directed by Brittany Wilson. Of 18 total elected officers, six were from the Mounds View delegation.
•The Vadnais Heights Economic Development Corporation (VHEDC) received a $95,000 youth skills training grant to expand its student manufacturing program to the Mounds View district.
February
•Schmitt Music delivered 16 new instruments to Mounds View Public Schools last month as part of the Schmitt Music Challenge, a community fundraiser. This challenge was set in place last fall during Rock the School House, the annual fundraising event for the Mounds View Schools Education Foundation (MVSEF). Schmitt Music challenged attendees and foundation supporters to raise funds in exchange for new instruments. For every $5,000 raised by the foundation, Schmitt Music donated a new instrument to Mounds View Public Schools. And when Rock the School House raised more than $80,000 last fall, the challenge was met and a total of 16 instruments were donated.
•The history Shore-Oaks Dairy Queen, owned and operated by Norman and Carolyn Espersen, broke ground for their store at 4615 Hodgson Road, Shoreview, in 1973. Norman, a husband and father of five (Bonnie, Cindy, Mike, Mark and Larry) worked in the food industry for years with his father and brother.
•Reconstruction of North Owasso Boulevard is expected to get underway this year — a $6.4 million project. The City Council unanimously ordered the reconstruction project that comes on the tail end of the reconstruction of Lake Owasso County Park. The project is expected to be finished, along with the new Rice Street bridge interchange, in November 2020.
March
•Kids Abilities, part of the Shoreview community for 16 years, helps children achieve their potential through physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy. It is owned by Carol Gilligan of Stillwater and Jenny Elholm of Lino Lakes. “We have heard from families that the one thing that makes us unique is we offer physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy all at one location,” Elholm said, adding that Kids Abilities serves kids from birth to young adulthood.
•The Shoreview Community Foundation board is looking for youth members to contribute ideas to its philanthropic efforts — and they will get to vote. The foundation plans to add three new youth board members to its philanthropic fabric this spring, said Steven Krueger, from the board’s communications committee. “This is a fairly unique idea that one of our board members came up with and we are implementing,” Krueger noted. The board unanimously supported board Secretary Helen Nelson’s idea. “Our goal is to connect the generosity of the community with the evolving needs,” Nelson said. “As a former teacher, I know the significance of having the voice and the input from the youth.”
•Each year for the past 12 years, the Chippewa Middle School Choir has adopted a soldier as a way to support the community. This year’s soldier this year is Joe Tiedi. Joe’s mom, Kim Tiedi, works in Chippewa Middle School Student Services. Students have been writing to Joe for three years.
•There are 800 children and youth in Minnesota waiting to be adopted. Minnesota’s Waiting Children, many of them teenagers, are currently in foster care, MN Adopt Foster Care Specialist Kim Young told those who attended a panel event on adoption through foster care March 11. The presentation, entitled “Debunking the Myths,” was held at Ramsey County Library – Shoreview.
•North Oaks residents Pat and Randy Benham and Heather and Bryan Young share about adopting from China. The Benhams didn’t plan on adopting a child when they went to hear a presentation on China at the University of Minnesota in 1995. At that time, news on abandoned baby girls in China due to the country’s one-child policy (replaced in 2016 with a policy allowing two children per couple) was just starting to emerge. So many children were being abandoned that they were dying in orphanages without enough care. Today it’s no longer true that there is an overwhelming number of abandoned baby girls in China — but there are Chinese children in need of families.
•The Arden Hills-Shoreview Rotary Club is sponsoring a new sewing school in India operated by Pushpa, an Arden Hills based nonprofit organization, to train poor young women in Amaravathi, Andhra Pradesh, India.
April
•Several school building renovations are underway in Mounds View Public Schools. At Island Lake Elementary, construction has begun. By next school year, the media center, special education area and six classrooms will be renovated. The new classrooms will have lockers inside the rooms to clear up the hallways, Wold Architects representative Paul Aplikowski told the school board last month. Nooks created by the new space in the hallways will be used for small group learning, he added. The new classrooms will have flexible, movable furniture, he said. A furniture design committee has assisted the district in making furniture decisions for the renovated spaces. Funding was provided by the district’s $156.5 million bond referendum approved by voters in 2017.
•Wildlife photographer Debbie Hartmann has been photographing the trumpeter swans that gather on the open water in Vadnais-Sucker Lake Regional Park during the winter for eight years. She was surprised when she ran across a dead one lying in the snowy woods this February. Three weeks later, in early March, she found three dead swans on the ice on Sucker Lake.
Hartmann reported the perished swans to the Vadnais Lake Area Water Management Organization (VLAWMO). Dawn Tanner, program development coordinator, began to monitor the swans. She retrieved four dead swans over several days and brought them to the University of Minnesota Veterinary Diagnostic Center to see if a cause of death could be determined — the four swans had died from lead toxicity, likely from lead fishing sinkers.
•The 2019 Shoreview Heritage Family remembers its history, as told by Sharon Radmann: “As members of a large family, we never thought about the word “vacation” until the summer of 1958....The first day of our first vacation, we started on our long journey from Roseville to Shoreview. Dad made it seem like a long trip by driving around until we were certain we had left the country. We always felt sorry for Dad, as he had such a long trip to go to work every day. The truth is, he worked just about three miles away from home. We arrived at beautiful Turtle Lake and our itty-bitty cabin. We felt like settlers....We just happened to be at the lake when the neighbors, George and Betty Hilgert, were placing a “For Sale” sign down on Lexington Avenue. My Dad picked up the sign, carried it to them and said, “Sold.”
•The Holy Hammers, a group of volunteers from northeast metro churches, has been pounding hammers for Habitat for Humanity for 20 years. Volunteers started this year’s 10-week project on Whitall Street in St. Paul earlier this month despite the April snowfall. The Holy Hammers started 20 years ago with volunteers from several churches. It now includes 15 churches in Shoreview, White Bear Lake, Circle Pines, Roseville, Falcon Heights and New Brighton.
•The Arden Hills/Shoreview Lions Club held its first community event, a “Kids First” Gala, April 26 at the Shoreview Community Center. “We had a great ‘Kids First’ Gala because of our generous sponsors, food providers, business and individual gift donors and our fun-loving crowd. Thanks to the entire community for your generosity,” said Arden Hills/Shoreview Lions Club President Judy Zewers of Shoreview. Proceeds will support local and national programs for children.
May
•A group of Mounds View High School students is organizing a community walk to bring mental health awareness and suicide prevention into the light. National Honor Society co-presidents Nate Moller and Chris Jin were inspired to initiate the walk after they and other students attended an American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) Out of the Darkness walk earlier this school year.
“It really showed how the whole community can come together,” Moller said. They and other senior National Honor Society students organizing the event hope the Mounds View Public Schools community will come together in the same way in May at Long Lake Regional Park in New Brighton. The Out of the Darkness walk will raise funds for AFSP to support those affected by mental illnesses.
•There are warning signs when a teen is at risk of being trafficked. Professionals who have worked with trafficking victims will present on prevention tips during Trafficking Justice’s Freedom Weekend, which includes an event at the Shoreview Community Center in May. The Shoreview event is hosted by Emmanuel Covenant Church. The church, which meets at the community center on Sundays, had a sermon series on trafficking last fall, said Bekah Backman, director of outreach.
•Island Lake Elementary’s kitchen manager, Jessica Pena, was named one of six regional managers of the year in the U.S. this month. Pena was named the state winner earlier this year and was then surprised by a visit from Minnesota School Nutrition Association (MNSNA) President Amy Thering, who carried a tiara when she announced that Pena was the Midwest Regional Manager of the Year.
•Besides giving back to the community through projects for several area nonprofits, Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church’s Day of Service teaches children how they can share with others. The biannual Day of Service launched about three years ago. Church member Barb Bester, of Shoreview, attends regularly with her children and grandchildren. “We thought it was a great way to help the kids understand that it’s really important to help others and to be a part of that,” Bester said. “To be able to do all of that together as a family is really special.”
•The next generation is learning how to take care of the earth. Students from Island Lake Elementary School in Shoreview planted native grasses and flowers in Vadnais - Snail Lakes Regional Park May 20. The students are just some of the 90 across the northeast metro who will assist the Ramsey-Washington Metro Watershed District with a wetland restoration project through June, said Sage Passi, watershed education specialist. The native plants will grow in an area where invasive buckthorn previously grew.
•In a home garden, native plants preferred by pollinators can go side-by-side with non-native plants. “I’m gradually working in more native plants,” said Leanne Phinney, Shoreview resident and pollinator gardener, showing off the first May flowers in her yard this spring — Minnesota native trillium, ginger and Jacob’s ladder blooming along with Pacific Coast bleeding heart flowers.
•Plans for upgrades to the Shoreview Commons are underway. The City Council approved plans and specifications for phase one master plan improvements at its May 6 meeting. Upgrades include a skating pond, updated skate park, pickleball courts, nature playground, expanded plaza and a sidewalk to the library.
June
•Northeast metro adults are among those finding their path to encore careers in the University of Minnesota's new Advanced Careers Initiative (UMAC) led by Shoreview resident Kate Schaefers. UMAC is like a gap year for adults retiring from longtime careers or transitioning to new ones, explained Schaefers. The focus is on finding a pathway to social impact by using professional skills, whether paid or volunteer. Fellows participate as mentors in undergraduate classes and do a “midternship” (midlife internship focused on using professional skills) with a nonprofit. This school year was the first year of the full-fledged program. There were 16 fellows who graduated May 15. Shoreview resident Lisa Mattson did her midternship with Second Harvest Heartland.
•The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office has seen an increase in home and vehicle burglary within the last weeks in North Oaks, Shoreview, Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township. The common middle-of-the-night tactic being used by a group of perhaps 20 suspects is to enter a vehicle, use the garage door opener to get inside the garage and then attempt to enter the home through a service door, said Sheriff Bob Fletcher.
•For the first time, astronauts have used CRISPR/Cas9 technology to edit DNA in space — and Mounds View High School students were part of it. This Genes in Space study represents the first demonstration of genetic modification of living organisms in space, a crucial milestone in the development of complete molecular biology workflows on orbit.
•From pharmacies to public safety buildings, there are several places to drop off unused drugs and pills in northern Ramsey County. The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office collected and turned into energy 11,232 pounds of unused medicine in 2018, said Randy Gustafson, communications coordinator. It’s been collecting drugs and pills for nearly a decade now.
July
•Heidi Danielson of New Brighton will be the new member of the Mounds View Public Schools Board. The school board elected Danielson to serve the remainder of board member Amy Jones’s term. Jones recently announced her resignation from the School Board after nearly eight years of service. The board interviewed six candidates for the position.
•The city of Shoreview received a Sustainable City Award from the League of Minnesota Cities in June. The city was honored for its “Water Consumption and Groundwater Awareness Project.” Shoreview was also named a Step 5 city in the Minnesota GreenStep Cities program.
•Saturday, July 20, marked the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. On that day, in 1969, the Lunar Module Eagle, which carried Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, made contact with the surface of the moon while Michael Collins piloted the command module, Columbia, in lunar orbit. As Armstrong stepped out onto the moon, he uttered what have since become immortal words: “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.”
•Slice of Shoreview attendees can participate in free activities with several mobile artists at the city festival this year. Artists will be at Slice offering the opportunity to learn about letterpress, wooden sign painting and metal casting. For the less artistic and more active, there will be a traveling ping pong table.
August
•While driving, Minnesotans should ensure that their hands remain on their wheels—and not on their phones. Holding a cell phone while operating a motor vehicle is now illegal in Minnesota, as the hands-free cellphone bill, signed by Gov. Tim Walz in April, took effect Aug. 1.
•Gov. Tim Walz said he was pleased with how the Legislature compromised for the good of Minnesota this session but is not yet satisfied because the state left several important issues unsolved this year. These include roads, climate change and gun violence. Yet, Walz was proud of standing with the House and Senate majority leaders at the end of the session to say they came up with a pretty good solution on the state's budget. Walz, a Democrat, was leading the country's only split state Legislature; the Minnesota House majority is Democrat and the Senate majority is Republican. He said he was criticized for giving Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka credit for the budget, but he is still proud of working together.
• During a panel discussion on sex trafficking at the Shoreview Community Center with the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office and members of the Minnesota Human Trafficking Investigators Task Force, a panel member received a serendipitous text. “A 17-year-old girl just texted me that she is still doing okay,” said St. Paul Police Sgt. John Linssen, who is part of the task force and investigates trafficking cases across the state. The girl was at a shelter, staying in one of the 60 beds statewide reserved for juvenile trafficking victims and funded by Minnesota’s Safe Harbor Program. Without the shelter, the girl would likely be back with her trafficker since her home is not safe either, Linssen added.
•For 50 years, the North Suburban St. Paul Kiwanis Club has been making malts to raise funds for community and worldwide service projects for children. The club has raised more than $2 million since it started a philanthropic malt shop at the State Fair in 1969, said club member and Shoreview resident Todd Levig. The malt shop started as a stand next to the old dairy building at the fair, which had moved to a southern location in 1968, according to a historical article in Focus News. Dick Bonde, then club member and dairy specialist at Land O’ Lakes, thought fairgoers should still be able to get a dairy product near Machinery Hill. The cost of a malt the club’s first year was 50 cents.
September
•Several new principals will open schools in the Shoreview and North Oaks area today. Kristi Abbott is the new principal at Island Lake Elementary in Shoreview. Ryan Lang is the new principal of Snail Lake Education Center in Shoreview. Molly Hollihan is the new principal for Chippewa Middle School.
•A levy referendum for Mounds View Public Schools that would more than double the amount of funding per student will be on the ballot for district residents Nov. 5. The tax impact would be $28 per month for a median-valued home of $275,000. The school board unanimously approved a resolution calling for the vote at its August meeting.
•You might not know it to look at it — that is, if you even dare to drive along it these days because of the Ramsey County Rice Street bridge construction project — but a lot of interesting history is buried along that stretch of road west of Vadnais Lake that runs south over I-694 directly into Little Canada and Shoreview.
After Vadnais Heights was founded in the 1840s by French Canadian farming families along the east shore of Vadnais Lake (today’s Edgerton Street and Centerville Road intersection), other families followed, not only to farm around Vadnais Lake and nearby but also to create new businesses. One of those families — the Basil and Celine Ste. Marie family — ran a boarding house beginning in the 1880s on the east side of Rice Street.
•The Mounds View Schools Education Foundation recently welcomed three new Board of Trustees to the Foundation. Ann (Klosterman) Gentry is a Mounds View graduate, via Snail Lake and Chippewa. J.J. Killins and her husband Ron have lived in the Mounds View School District for over twelve years. Erin Stalsberg is an Executive Fellow at the University of St. Thomas in the School of Education.
October
•The city of Shoreview takes great pride in its reputation as a welcoming and vibrant community set within a natural landscape. Now, the city has a new look to match. The City Council accepted and rolled out a new city logo and brand at its Oct. 7 meeting. The logo, designed by Peters Design Company, represents the natural landscape within the city featuring trees and water. While the new logo has a modern design, it has a timeless quality that was influenced by the city’s previous looks. It can also be used across a number of design platforms.
“We are excited to reveal the refreshed look for the city as we get ready to move into a new decade,” said Mayor Sandy Martin. “The new brand will improve the city’s visibility and allow us to effectively communicate with our residents and visitors.”
•Ramsey County Sheriff's Office patrol deputies began using body cameras Sept. 27. All patrol deputies in White Bear Township, Vadnais Heights and Shoreview will now wear them at all times.
Deputies will turn on their cameras when they respond to a call or an incident, said Sheriff Bob Fletcher during a press conference at the Arden Hills Patrol Station Sept. 27. Incidents include any interaction with residents that require police action, such as traffic stops, Fletcher explained. The implementation of body cameras for patrol deputies is phase one of the office's plans to get body cameras for all 400 of its staff, Fletcher said. In October, deputies in the courts and civil process divisions will receive cameras. Later this year, correctional officers who work at the jail will receive them.
•A felony conviction can affect the rest of your life. After serving their time, many people with felony convictions on their record have a hard time reestablishing their lives — driving, finding a job and a place to stay, and paying off court fees. Several ex-offenders discussed the difficulties of leaving their felony drug-related records behind at a criminal justice reform forum held at the Ramsey County Library – Shoreview this month.
“When you are trying to reestablish a life out here, you have all these things chipping away at you,” said Marlin Meszaro, reentry coordinator at FreedomWorks, a nonprofit that helps ex-offenders reenter life after prison. Meszaro was formerly incarcerated himself; he said he doesn’t look like someone who has 13 felonies on his record.
•Once touted as a safer alternative to smoking, vaping has come under increased scrutiny, particularly as reports of lung illnesses potentially linked to the practice have surged throughout both the U.S. and Minnesota. As of Oct. 1, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had confirmed 1,080 lung injury cases associated with vaping nationwide, including 18 deaths—one of which took place in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has reported 55 confirmed or probable cases of severe lung injuries tied to vaping.
November
•Mounds View Public School's levy, which will provide $12 million of additional revenue, passed by district voters. 60.81%, or 8,820, voted yes and 39.19%, or 5,684, voted no. The referendum will increase the amount of funding per student. The levy will specifically enable the district to address mental health concerns and school security. The referendum would also enable the district to expand its career pathways programs and bolster its general fund.
•The newly elected Ramsey County Commissioner for District 1 is Nicole Joy Frethem, of Shoreview. Frethem won the Nov. 5 election by a small margin, gaining about 52% of the votes. She will fill the seat vacated by Shoreview resident Blake Huffman earlier this year. “I’m profoundly grateful to all of those who helped us win this election: the supporters, volunteers, donors, and my amazing staff and core team,” Frethem announced after the election.
•Washington County Attorney Pete Orput and Ramsey County Attorney John Choi announced a transformative effort to help people move beyond the barriers and collateral consequences associated with past involvement with the justice system. After completing their sentence and any applicable waiting period, rehabilitated people who have a criminal record in Washington or Ramsey counties will be able to go to www.helpsealmyrecord.org to apply to seal their criminal record and alleviate the collateral consequences that follow a criminal conviction — some of which can last a lifetime.
•More than 300 parents, district staff, community leaders and volunteers were rockin’ earlier this month at the Mounds View Schools Education Foundation’s (MVSEF) Rock the School House fundraiser, raising more than $80,000.
“Our eighth annual event was an unqualified success,” said Erik Rasmussen, chairman of the MVSEF Board of Trustees. “The energy in the room was high, coming off of the passing of the levy, and supporters demonstrated their belief in the district and our mission by stepping up in a meaningful way.”
•Tim Pratt is the 2019 Shoreview Citizen of the Year. Mayor Sandy Martin and the City Council presented Pratt with the award at the annual volunteer appreciation event this month. He has served on the Environmental Quality Committee (EQC) since 2004 and is a leading advocate for protecting and improving the environment. Martin and the Human Rights Commission also presented Xi (Jimmy) Xiao with the 2019 Caring Youth Award.
December
•Karis Lim, of North Oaks, will dance the lead role of Clara in Ballet Minnesota’s 32nd annual holiday favorite “The Classic Nutcracker,” Dec. 13 to 15 at the O’Shaughnessy on the campus of St. Catherine University. Lim, 13, attends Chippewa Middle School as an eighth grader. This is Lim’s first year as Clara. “I am extremely excited to work with Aaron Davies and watch our long hours of practice come to life in this year’s performance,” she said.
•When polar explorer Will Steger heard the news, he couldn’t believe it, but knew it was real: The 1,250-square-mile ice shelf he had crossed in Antarctica by dog sled had collapsed into the sea. “It caught me by surprise,” Steger told an audience gathered at the Shoreview Community Foundation’s annual dinner last month. Steger had been standing on the ice shelf a decade before. It was the moment when Steger knew it was time to focus his energies on education, not just exploration. “That was my wake-up call,” he said.
•The Shoreview Community Foundation Evening with Friends dinner raised $54,000. The funds will be used to give grants to projects in the community.
•Finance Director Fred Espe presented the 2020 city budget and tax levy prior to the public hearing at the Dec. 2 council meeting. The proposed tax levy will increase by 5.4%, from $12.1 million in 2019 to $12.8 million in 2020. Most of that increase will go to the city’s general fund — $640,000 of the approximately $663,000 increase.
•Recycling will soon become easier and more convenient for Shoreview residents. Eureka Recycling will provide weekly curbside recycling pickup beginning Dec. 30. Pickup days will remain the same for all residents — bins should be placed on the curb by 6 a.m. on recycling day.
•The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office hosted its annual holiday tradition of Shop with a Cop earlier this month. This year, the sheriff’s office reached a historical level of support by receiving nearly $20,000 in private grants for Shop with a Cop, more than any year previously. There were 74 youth who participated and shopped for more than 220 family members. Over 80 sheriff’s office employees and volunteers donated their time and talents to this event.
