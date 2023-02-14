Jim Radford has a passion for photography and is known for his exquisite nature photos.
His new exhibit, “Doorways to Europe,” features photos he took while traveling through Europe. They are on display and for sale at the Taste of Scandinavia located at 845 Village Center Drive in North Oaks until Feb. 28.
“This is the 10th year I’ve showcased my work at Taste,” the longtime Shoreview resident said. “People might know me for my nature photography, but this is something different. I selected eight prints for the exhibit on 20-inch-by-20-inch acrylic that display the unique, virtual visualization of life inside. Imagine the life and times that build stories of people at these locations and the stories that these doorways hold.”
Radford reflected on something he had heard in a Celtic sermon about “thin places” — a veil between here and there.
The Shoreview resident described thin places as follows:
• Thin places, sacred places and happy places are all transformational experiences.
• Thin places provide us an opportunity to step away and be rejuvenated.
• Spending a little time in a thin place might be the best medicine for living a calmer, more centered life.
While vacationing in Maui, Hawaii, Radford said he experienced time away in a thin place and had a moment of grace at Mount Haleakala.
“I was sitting there alone and wanted to capture the beauty of it by taking a picture,” Radford said. “I prayed and had a formative experience. It’s hard to explain, but I felt closer to God.”
Other prints displayed in the exhibit are photos he took in Minnesota that feature Snail Lake, National Parks, Lutsen and the Mississippi River.
“These doorways all have something in common to me,” Radford said. “They’re all in different places, but they have a message of a passageway to someplace that you want to be. It is a passageway that might be amusing, interesting, safe and comfortable.”
