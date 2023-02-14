Jim Radford has a passion for photography and is known for his exquisite nature photos.

His new exhibit, “Doorways to Europe,” features photos he took while traveling through Europe. They are on display and for sale at the Taste of Scandinavia located at 845 Village Center Drive in North Oaks until Feb. 28.

