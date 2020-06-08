Shoreview is offering up to $5,000 in grants to local businesses hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Economic Development Authority recently authorized the Small Business Emergency Assistance Program and seeded it with $200,000.
To qualify, businesses must be owned and operated in Shoreview, have 3 to 25 employees and have an annual gross revenue of $1 million or less. Funds may be used for payroll obligations, lease or mortgage payments, accounts payable, property taxes or other critical business expenses that cannot otherwise be paid as the direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic. They may not be used for business owners’/managers’ personal expenses.
Applications are currently being evaluated as they are submitted until funds are fully committed.
Additional information, as well as the application, can be found at thinkshoreview.com.
Questions can be directed to COVIDloan@shoreviewmn.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.