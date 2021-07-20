Shoreview offers free swimming lessons

Make a lifetime of memories learning how to swim at the Shoreview Community Center. A fun and imaginative approach can help you develop a lifelong love of swimming. It’s never too late to learn new skills and water safety tips that can help prevent drowning.
The Shoreview Community Center offers a limited number of free group swim lessons to qualifying individuals.
Applicants must meet the following eligibility requirements:
•A Shoreview resident.
•Eligible for a free or reduced
lunch program at school or
receive public assistance.
• Attach proof (school district
letter, WIC card, or other
form with application.
Lessons will be offered Saturdays, Aug. 21, Aug. 28, and Sept. 4 (register by Aug.16)
Times and ages:
• 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. for ages 3, 4,
7 and 8
• 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. for ages 5, 6,
and 9-12
• 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. for ages 3,
4, and 13-15
Limited space is available. Apply online at shoreviewmn.gov.
Call 651-490-4750 for more information.
— From Press Release
