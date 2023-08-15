Shoreview neighbors not sold on apartment, townhouse proposal

Shoreview residents have an extensive list of concerns in regards to the 64 apartment units and the 21 townhomes proposed by Tyme Properties.
Eight residents recently shared their concerns during a public hearing at the Shoreview City Council meeting on Aug. 7.
The apartment and townhome complex would be located on the 5.7-acre site at the northwest corner of Hodgson Road and Gramsie Road. It would include a rooftop patio and covered parking for residents. The location would be right across the street from a supermarket, hair salon and other nearby amenities within walking distance.
The project requires zoning changes due to the height of the complex as well as approval from the Shoreview City Council in order to move toward finalization.
Residents that live along Virginia Avenue would need to share a road with one of the proposed entrances to the complex’s parking lot.
Virginia Avenue resident, John Leeper said “there are a few issues we have to address in terms of safety, not just for the neighborhood but for the people who would live in this particular development,”
Leeper went on to express his concerns about traffic. “If you are trying to exit on that Gramsie site, you are a resident of the apartment complex, you gotta turn your head 120 degrees to the right then 90 degrees to the left because you have people coming off the roundabout… It’s going to be a problem.”
Another resident that lives on Virginia Avenue, Luke Bonawitz, also expressed his concerns on traffic flow on Virginia Avenue, especially when it snows. “All these people will put their cars on Virginia. It’s gonna cause a back-log. It’s gonna cause trouble for those snow events,” he said.
A third resident, Perry Hackett from Virginia Avenue, expressed the reasons why he did not support that Tyme Properties complex. One of his issues raised was the term “affordable housing” that is used to describe the complex’s rent.
“One of the things that has been completely oppressed is the term ‘affordable housing’ and what it really means,” Hackett said.
Due to how dense the apartment would be, residents on Virginia Avenue wanted to know how affordable these apartments and townhomes would really be. Density is also a concern.
Ultimately, the City Council decided to hold off on the vote until more information on rent was provided by the property developer. The final vote will be made at the next City Council meeting Aug. 21.
