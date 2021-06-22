Shoreview mother, daughter venture into the world of fitness

When Shoreview resident Jen Klein retired after 30 years working for Minneapolis Public Schools, she needed a new niche.
Around the same time, one of her four daughters, Lexi, had just graduated from Endicott College in Boston, where she played hockey and earned a business degree in marketing and management.
“My youngest daughter, Leah, was a track athlete at Ole Miss (University of Mississippi). She’s a shot-putter and weightlifter who trained with Olympians, and she was experiencing sore muscles after long workouts. One of her coaches told her to try out a fitness place called HOTWORX. Leah thought it was crazy to go work out after she had already trained, but was told the sauna would help her muscles relax and recover,” Jen said. “She loved using HOTWORX’s workouts and asked me if she could join. She would call me every night and tell me ‘Mom, you won’t believe this place! I feel so good.’”
When Leah transferred to Montana State University, she missed HOTWORX, which prompted Jen and Lexi to explore franchising.
Jen said they really wanted to open a HOTWORX studio in Shoreview, but there was no property available for the space they needed. The mother-daughter team bought three franchises — one in Woodbury, one in Bozeman, Montana, and another studio in the Twin Cities.
The Woodbury studio, located at 9020 Hudson Road in Woodbury (Woodbury Lakes), officially opened June 16.
The studio has 10 saunas offering isometric workouts including hot yoga, hot Pilates, hot barre none and hot core, and high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workouts including hot row and hot blast. The workouts feature virtual instructors, and sessions are released monthly. In addition, the studio has a space for free weights, weight-training equipment, cubbies and lockers and two bathrooms (one with a shower).
The HOTWORX’s saunas are heated between 120 and 130 degrees Fahrenheit, and allow three people to work out. “It’s a dry heat, and nothing like a regular steam sauna. It’s not humid and you don’t have a hard time breathing. We do recommend that people stay hydrated,” Lexi said.
Both Jen and Lexi said the heat and infrared energy in the saunas is what makes HOTWORX unique to other fitness centers. Workouts are more efficient, and benefits include stress reduction, weight loss, cellulite reduction, detoxification and lowered blood pressure.
“When I go into the sauna, I sleep better and my muscle and joints feel better,” Jen said. “The benefits are unbelievable.”
The studio is staffed during certain hours for cleaning, customer questions and merchandise sales and will be open 24 hours a day. There are security cameras in place, doors that unlock only with a passcode or through the HOTWORX phone app, and call-button necklaces for members to take in the saunas in case of an emergency.
In addition to her role as co-owner, Lexi will serve as the general manager at Woodbury and will eventually take on the position of district manager when all three HOTWORX studios are open.
Mother and daughter relationships can be complicated, but not for these two.
“I am so happy and proud to be working with Lexi. She’s done a fabulous job,” Jen said. “I’ve never thought twice about going into business with my mom. We complement each other so well, and we both have a lot to prove,” Lexi added. “This is both of our first business ventures, and I wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else. She is extremely knowledgeable, and I look up to her in business and in life.”
For more information on HOTWORX, visit hotworx.net/studio/woodbury.
