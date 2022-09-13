If you’ve been walking Shoreview park trails, you might have come across messages of encouragement written in chalk.
Chances are those messages were written by Shoreview resident and activist Rebecca Trotter. This mother of three is on a global mission to spread hope and encouragement using chalk art.
Trotter said she got the idea at the Bruce Vento Regional Trail in Ramsey County.
“I noticed there was graffiti in one particular area that was encouraging and very positive,” Trotter said. “When I saw it, I thought, ‘I can do that.’”
Earlier this summer Trotter started a chalk art project while walking through homeless encampments.
“It was a little bit therapeutic,” she said. “I spent a fair amount of time walking the streets of St. Paul leaving behind messages of hope using chalk and the feedback I got was so encouraging. I ended up going to my network and we’re going to see if we can get this to be a global thing where we encourage people to leave messages of wisdom and hope.”
Trotter has organized a Chalk the World weekend beginning at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, and ending at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18.
“The idea is simple,” Trotter said. “I’m asking people to write a message for their neighbors in chalk and share a picture on social media using the hashtag #chalktheworld. I’m focusing on getting participation here in Shoreview through the library, schools and groups like the boy and girl Scouts. I also have commitments to participate from organizations I work overseas with the Sevac Foundation Uganda, Omid Mehr Parvaran School in Kabul, Afghanistan and Comfort India Trust in Bangalore India.”
Trotter said the world is harsh right now and asks, “What can we do for each other?”
“I think we’ve all had experiences where we’ve had a bad day and when we hear the right word at the right time, it hits you the right way,” she said.
Messages Trotter leaves are simple and meant to be uplifting. Including: “The answers you have are only as good as the questions you’ve asked.” “Be brave” and “Love your neighbors.” She also leaves anti-abuse messages like, “Life is always better without abuse,” and “Words are like seeds, Be careful what you’re planting.”
“The more people see it being done, the more likely they are to do it,” Trotter said. “We can start doing these things in an organized way and it will be one more aspect of what makes Shoreview a wonderful place to live.”
Trotter has a design business called Urban Earth Mama and a website, www.upsidedownworld.com — not related to the “Stranger Things” TV show. She is also a published writer.
For more information go to these links:
