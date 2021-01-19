Shoreview Mayor gives State of the City address

As is customary for the City Council's first meeting of the year, Mayor Sandy Martin delivered the State of the City address Jan. 4.
Martin began by acknowledging the hardships brought by the past year.
“At the start of 2020, we were filled with hope and optimism at the start of a new year and a new decade,” she said. “Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in personal suffering for so many people, and it has adversely affected each and every one of us in some manner.”
However, Shoreview residents have proven resilient, as has the city, Martin said.
“The generosity of our residents has been demonstrated through donations to the local food shelves and volunteer efforts to help those who are isolated or unable to shop safely,” she said. “Our city staff has ensured that critical city projects have been completed in a timely fashion and that essential municipal services are provided safely and efficiently.”
Helping small businesses through the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis has been a top priority for the city. Martin pointed to the establishment of a forgivable loan program, which has so far given grants to more than 30 local businesses, as evidence of the city's support.
Shoreview has big plans in store for 2021, Martin said. Phase two of the Shoreview Commons renovation is set to begin later this year. This second set of improvements primarily includes a new destination playground. “This new playground area, which will be located near the intersection of Victoria Street and the City Hall entrance, promises to be one of the largest and most exciting playgrounds in the entire metro area,” Martin said.
The city is also in the middle of a comprehensive update to its park system plan. “This plan will review all of our city parks, examine demographics and current recreation trends and develop conceptual master plans for all of our city parks,” Martin said, promising that public input would be central to the city's plans. “There will be an active public engagement process that will involve the youth athletic associations, the Parks and Recreation Commission and Shoreview residents.”
Shoreview is ripe for development, Martin said, noting that significant residential and commercial construction has continued despite the pandemic. “In the past few years, Shoreview has added more than 1,000 market-rate apartments and townhomes in the city, greatly expanding the variety of housing choices that are available,” she said.
Affordable housing is also a major priority for Shoreview. Last year, the city bought two properties on County Road E with the long-term plan of incorporating them into adjacent Bobby Theisen Park. However, in the meantime, the homes will be renovated and used as affordable housing. The city has also purchased a tax-forfeited home near Lexington and Hamline Avenues, which will also become an affordable rental.
Within the next year, the city will complete its street reconstruction project, which began in the mid-1980s. The aim is to reconstruct all substandard residential streets in Shoreview and bring them up to current roadway standards, with concrete curbs and gutters as well as modern storm drainage systems. The second phase of a two-year street reconstruction in the Edgewood Acres neighborhood will be completed this year after which, Martin said, “every street in the city will have been brought up to current standards. After 2021, the city's efforts will then turn to maintenance and rehabilitation of more than 90 miles of city-owned streets,”
Martin closed her address by affirming her belief in the importance of local government and her appreciation for the citizens who make Shoreview “one of the premier communities in the state of Minnesota.”
“As I begin my 25th year as mayor of Shoreview, I continue to believe that the local level of government is where we can make the largest impact on the quality of life in a community,” she said. “This strongly held belief keeps me focused on working hard to create a better city for both current and future generations of Shoreview residents and businesses.”
Elizabeth Callen is the editor of the Shoreview Press. She can be reached at 651-407-1229 or shoreviewnews@presspubs.com.
