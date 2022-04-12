Shoreview Mayor gives State of the City address

The mayor traditionally has delivered the State of the City address at the first City Council meeting of the year.
“Typically, I had a captive audience of four or maybe six people,” Mayor Sandy Martin said. “They knew all that I was going to say and a little bit more, and I had to just watch them to make sure they didn't doze off.”
This year, the address was held on a Wednesday morning at the Shoreview Community Center on March 23.
Martin said the goal for this change is to improve communication with the community and share the city's progress and challenges in a different setting.
“We want to encourage greater understanding of all that's happening in this fantastic city we live in,” Martin said. “Shoreview residents, business owners and staff are resilient and generous people, and I'm so very proud of what we've been able to accomplish despite the challenges we have faced.”
Martin noted some of the city's accomplishments in 2021 and highlighted major initiatives for 2022.
“Last spring, we formalized that reputation by adopting new vision, mission and value statements,” Martin said. “These statements will help guide us and ensure our culture and values continue as we plan for the future.”
The vision is for the city to be a welcoming community that provides quality services, safe and beautiful neighborhoods, a vibrant economy and exceptional recreational opportunities.
The city adopted eight values — welcoming community, health and wellness, open and honest government, innovative and collaborative, customer service, stewardship, visionary and communications and engagement.
Martin said phase two of the Shoreview Commons improvements took center stage in 2021. The destination playground opened to the public late last year and is one of the largest playgrounds in the metropolitan area.
“All throughout this past winter, kids have played on the equipment, and I just can't wait to see how much fun they're going to have this summer when everything's completed,” Martin said. “We've also added an enhanced wedding venue, a reflection and skating pond, trails, native landscaping and we've created a really serene contemplative area to contrast with the very active skate park and playground.”
The long-awaited Friendship Garden was established through a partnership with the Shoreview Community Foundation.
“The centerpiece of the garden is a bronze sculpture that depicts happy children at play with the message, 'Let's join hands in friendship and understanding,'” said Martin. “The garden represents our community spirit as welcoming and friendly to all.”
Martin said the community center had a difficult year due to the ongoing impacts from the pandemic,
but noted that it was significantly better in 2021 than it was in 2020.
“Over the last few months, the pool and indoor playgrounds have been at capacity on many days and rentals and memberships are rising once again,” she said.
Parks will continue to be a high priority for Shoreview as the city completes its park system master plan this year.
“The city is committed to continue providing exceptional recreational opportunities, and the plan represents a substantial investment to ensure this occurs for many years to come,” Martin said.
Housing and economic development
While the pandemic may have slowed small businesses, it did not slow down development interest in Shoreview.
Martin said the city continues to see significant residential development, reinvestment and construction activity.
“Many of these projects have been redevelopments of older vacant commercial areas that have transformed rundown properties to vibrant and active residential communities and expanded housing options for our residents,” she said.
The Edison at Rice Creek in northwest Shoreview has 401 rental housing units, including 300 apartments and 101 townhomes.
“The first phase of 150 apartments and 60 townhomes were built and almost immediately fully leased,” Martin said. “The second phase (of) apartment building of 150 more apartments and an additional 41 townhomes is currently under construction, and the city helps support the inclusion of 22 affordable units within the project.”
Emrik Shoreview fully opened in November 2021 as the second phase of a $90 million apartment project that was part of the redevelopment of a large vacant and obsolete manufacturing building in the Shoreview Corporate Center.
“The city is also providing funding assistance to support 24 affordable units within both of these phases,” Martin said.
Construction is also underway for a new apartment building within the 420-unit Midland Terrace apartment complex near Island Lake School. The project involves the teardown of an older 42-unit apartment building, which will be replaced with a new 103-unit building.
“This new building is being constructed adjacent to the Lakeview Terrace building, and is expected to open this summer,” Martin said.
The mayor said the city will be issuing a request for development proposals for Rice Street Crossing, a 10-acre vacant property at the southwest corner of 1-694 and Rice Street.
“Now that the Rice Street bridge and interchange improvements have been completed, we are excited to see additional new private investment occur at this gateway location,” she said.
Transportation
Ramsey County will undertake a substantial project in 2022, reconstructing Lexington Avenue between County Road E and I-694.
“While this project will be a hassle during construction, once completed, the corridor will function better, including a new stoplight at the south entrance of Target,” Martin said.
The city is also working with Ramsey County on planned improvements for 2023, which include Hodgson Road from Gramsie Road to Highway 96 and an improved intersection at Hodgson Road and County Road J.
Financial management
Martin said on a median-value home, the city taxes amount to $92 per month, lower than many cable bills.
“Of the property taxes you pay, only 23% goes to Shoreview. The other taxing jurisdictions collect the remaining 77%,” Martin said. “While significant community investment continues, I’m happy to say our strong financial condition is unwavering.”
This fall, the city will continue its tradition of obtaining community feedback with a community survey.
“I encourage you to participate so we can know best how to serve you,” Martin said. “It is truly an honor and privilege to serve as the mayor of our great city, and I look forward to continuing to work together to insure our continued progress and success.”
