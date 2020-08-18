A Shoreview man, 35, faces up to three years in prison and/or a maximum $5,000 fine for felony assault by strangulation, following a domestic during which he allegedly tried to strangle his girlfriend.
At 5:10 a.m. Aug. 4, Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to the 1500 block of Knight St. on a report of a domestic assault. The victim, 33, said her boyfriend had been drinking all day and accused her of cheating on him. He then threw her around, pulled her hair and choked her to the point where she could not breathe.
A witness in the home said she heard the commotion in the bedroom during the early morning hours and walked in to see the defendant on top of her mother with his hands around her neck. She could hear her mother coughing.
The defendant admitted to drinking but said he couldn’t recall the incident. He also said that if the victim and her daughter said he choked her, then he must have choked her. The defendant also admitted to being angry after he found that his girlfriend had been communicating with another male.
— Loretta Harding
