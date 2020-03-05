Throughout the past few months, the City of Shoreview has worked on updated its look with a new logo and branding. Now, it has two new websites to match.
The city has debuted a new look for shoreviewmn.gov, which is now mobile-friendly and includes a modern design, updated content and new features aimed at making it easier for residents to find information.
Through the redesign, the city has also brought the Shoreview Community Center's website into the city's main website, although shoreviewcommunitycenter.com can still be used to find information on the Community Center.
In addition to the updated look, the city has also created a new economic development website: thinkshoreview.com. It is designed to serve as a one-stop resource for the local business community and to promote awareness of economic and business opportunities in Shoreview.
“We are excited to debut these new websites for the city,” said Mayor Sandy Martin. “They will help the city expand its visibility and effectively communicate with our residents and visitors.”
The update websites are a part of the city's larger strategic communication plan, which was approved in 2019.
From press release
