Summer in Shoreview has begun. Because of the recent hot and dry weather, the city has imposed watering restrictions until Sept. 15.
“With this very dry spell we’ve been going through and with the hot temperatures, (it) has put a stress on our watering capabilities, said Mayor Sandy Martin during the June 21 City Council meeting. “We’re not at any risk and have plenty of water,” she noted.
Residents can water before 11 a.m. or after 5 p.m. on their watering day, which is based on their house number. Those with odd house numbers may water on odd-numbered days, and those with even numbers may water on even-numbered days.
Car washing, children running or playing in sprinklers, filling a child’s pool, and hand watering of plants or shrubs are permitted at any time.
Council Member Emy Johnson said that with people out and about now, she has seen an increase in speeding throughout the city and would hate to see anyone in the community suffer an injury. She reminded residents to be focused on safety and said, “safety and security will always be my motto.”
Martin explained that there are still openings for the Citizens Academy held on Wednesdays beginning Aug. 4 to Sept. 8 for three-hour sessions at City Hall. “It is a great opportunity for anyone in our community who wants to learn more about all aspects of city government — from finances, to planning, to public safety and to administration,” Martin said.
City Manager Terry Schwerm anoteddded that participants get to make their own street sign with their name on it. People can register on the city website at www.shoreviewmn.gov/government/citizens-leadership-academy/application.
Martin announced that the farmers market is up and running from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays at the Shoreview Community Center.
The farmers market is a weekly summer event that brings the community together and features local fresh produce, handcrafted artisan items and live entertainment.
“Things are starting to come in, and there are some wonderful new vendors that haven’t been there before,” Martin said.
More than 650 people came to the first summer Concerts in the Commons on Wednesday, June 16 at the Shoreview Commons. “It was a beautiful evening, and there were lots of friendly faces in the audience,” Martin said.
Upcoming Concerts in the Commons include the band Church of Cash — a tribute to Johnny Cash on July 7; and the band ABBAsolutely Fab — a tribute to ABBA on July 14. Concerts are held on Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. and are free.
As the Slice of Shoreview festival is back on this year, Council Member Cory Springhorn expressed his excitement for the , which will take place July 23-25. “The food, the bands, the crafts, the classic cars, the fireworks — all back after being much missed last year,” he said. “If you’re a person who hasn’t in the past 15 months been in a crowd of more than 10 people, you might want to go to a concert in the commons first and work your way up and be ready for the Slice of Shoreview. Then after that, you’ll be ready for the State Fair.”
Council Member Sue Denkinger also recognized all of the planning that goes on to create the large event.
“The time these folks started the planning (for Slice of Shoreview), there was so much uncertainty on what was allowable. The fact that they were able to pull this together in the time that they did is really admirable,” Denkinger said. “I want to salute all of those volunteers.”
Martin announced that the July 6 City Council meeting has been canceled. The next council meeting will be Monday, July 19, at City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.