Following a unanimous decision by the City Council, Shoreview will donate $15,000 in an effort to increase access to mental health services throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The city will give the money to Northeast Youth and Family Services (NYFS), a nonprofit that offers counseling and other mental health services. NYFS has locations in Shoreview and White Bear Lake. The City Council approved the contribution at its Dec. 7 meeting.
The COVID-19 pandemic has amplified the need for mental health services, said NYFS President Tara Jebens-Singh.
“Unfortunately, the ongoing impact of the pandemic, social isolation and financial hardship have both increased the need for NYFS mental health and community services and the need for financial assistance of clients who are (uninsured) or underinsured,” she said in the organization's request to the city.
The City Council initially discussed the NYFS request at a recent workshop meeting as a part of its review of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding. Shoreview received approximately $2 million in CARES Act funds, the majority of which have gone to police and fire salaries, small business support and improvements to the air handling at City Hall and the Shoreview Community Center to reduce the airborne concentration of COVID-19, said City Manager Terry Schwerm.
The city also received CARES funding requests from St. John's Hospital, Regions Hospital and the YMCA. However, council members said that they were more inclined to support NYFS due to its focus on mental health.
“I know (these other organizations) serve a very, very important purpose. The only thing in my mind is health needs seem to be being met in many ways by the federal government. They're contributing to hospitals and health causes,” said Mayor Sandy Martin. “I don't think that mental health is being addressed in anywhere near the same fashion and, for that reason, I think the need is greater for us to do something just specific to that.”
Because the state deadline to spend CARES Act funding has passed, the money will be taken from the city's general fund instead. It will be used to cover fees for mental health services for Shoreview community members who are without adequate health insurance.
