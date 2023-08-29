Russell family members and their close friends managed to cover over 19,000 feet of elevation in only eight days. For more than half the hike up Mt. Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, Africa, the group was at an elevation of between 13,000 and 15,000 feet; had crystal clear glimpses of the Milky Way; and experienced a trip they won’t forget. 

Shoreview’s John Russell decided to embark on the climb with his two adult sons, his old college roommate, and his roommate’s oldest son. The group of five was looking for an adventure. Russell had done a lot of research on Mt. Kilimanjaro and aspired to do the climb. 

