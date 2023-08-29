Russell family members and their close friends managed to cover over 19,000 feet of elevation in only eight days. For more than half the hike up Mt. Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, Africa, the group was at an elevation of between 13,000 and 15,000 feet; had crystal clear glimpses of the Milky Way; and experienced a trip they won’t forget.
Shoreview’s John Russell decided to embark on the climb with his two adult sons, his old college roommate, and his roommate’s oldest son. The group of five was looking for an adventure. Russell had done a lot of research on Mt. Kilimanjaro and aspired to do the climb.
“We were looking for something that was gonna challenge us physically, where we could experience a completely different part of the world and culture,” Russell said, “and then most importantly probably have a shared experience with each other. With some family and really close friends,” he added.
Mount Kilimanjaro ticked all of the boxes they were looking for.
The climb was perfect because “it was doable with just a reasonable level of fitness; it didn’t require technical mountain training or climbing skills or the risks that go with that,” Russell said.
To prepare for it, he said that he practiced going on long hikes with a pack and hiking boots, did cardio, and lifted weights.
One of Russell’s sons described the climb as being on an entirely different planet. The group went through four different climate zones. They experienced rain forests, the desert, lands that could be described as the Scottish highlands and, finally, an arctic zone. The trip was above the clouds, which allowed them to see the Milky Way every night and the moon reflecting off of the snow.
The most challenging aspect of the climb for the group was the high altitude.
“So for all of us along the way, we had various levels of difficulty sleeping, loss of appetite, shortness of breath and fatigue. All that stuff,” Russell said in reference to the change in oxygen levels compared to those at Minnesota’s lower elevation.
Because they had no prior experience at those altitudes, the thin air hit the group hard and made the climb a bit more difficult.
On the last day, Russell ended up getting altitude sickness the night before summiting. Ultimately, he decided to not finish the hike, since his illness could become life-threatening if not handled properly.
“It was a super positive experience for all of us. I don’t think any of us will ever forget it,” Russell said when reflecting on the climb.
On the climb, there was no cell service or internet connection, which allowed the climbers to disconnect from social media and work. Russell said they were able to fully “unplug” in a way that they had never experienced before. It allowed them to take in the beauty of the climb and surrounding landscape.
Since the group had traveled that far, they decided to visit Serengeti National Park after their climb. Russell described it as like the Great Plains of the United States but with lions, elephants and all kinds of animals. The group spent four days there.
“It was a super cool bookend to the whole trip,” Russell said about the group’s experience at the national park.
As of right now, the climbers are not planning any future climbing trips — they are still digesting this one.
